IHCL signs Vivanta hotel in Thane, Maharashtra.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the signing of a Vivanta hotel in Thane, Maharashtra. Located in the heart of the city on LBS Road, the existing hotel will be upgraded into the Vivanta brand post renovation. This is a management contract with NSM Hotels Private Limited.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “Continuing IHCL’s vision of strengthening our presence in key domestic markets, the signing of this hotel will debut the Vivanta brand in Thane, and will be our second hotel in this metropolitan city. Thane is an integral extension of Mumbai, known for its natural beauty and rapid industrial development. We are delighted to partner with NSM Hotels Private Limited for this project.”

The 99-rooms Vivanta hotel is strategically located near the intersection of Eastern Express Way and Ghodbunder Road, a vital commercial and residential area slated to be connected by the upcoming phase of the Mumbai Metro project. Dining options at the hotel will include Mynt, the all-day dining restaurant, and a bar. Recreational facilities will include a pool, fitness center and spa. The hotel will also feature banqueting halls with meeting rooms for social and business gatherings. It is a Brownfield project slated to open in 2023.

Mangesh Bhosale, Chairman, NSM Hotels Private Limited, said, “We are happy to collaborate with IHCL for this new hotel in Thane. We believe that this Vivanta hotel will leverage the untapped potential of the hospitality landscape in the city with a new and refreshed spirit.”

As part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane – also known as the City of Lakes – is an important business and industrial hub. It is one of the shortlisted Smart Cities in India and has seen rapid infrastructural development in recent years.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 13 hotels in Mumbai including four under development.