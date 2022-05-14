Mercure Amsterdam North Station opens in Gare du Nord

Mercure has opened up the doors to a new stylish four-star hotel next to metro station Noord in Amsterdam. The North/South metro line takes just minutes to reach the city center, making Mercure Amsterdam North Station the perfect home base for visitors of the capital.

The Mercure Amsterdam North Station offers 110 modern rooms, all equipped with the comforts you would expect from a Mercure hotel, such as free Wi-Fi, comfortable beds and a flat-screen TV. The common areas consists of a fully equipped 24/7 gym, great coffee bar, breakfast restaurant and a sky bar with stunning views for a special night out.

The hotel’s design is inspired by water, reflecting Amsterdam’s world-renowned water-ways and encouraging guests to be inspired by water and ‘go with the flow’. The result is a stunning hotel designed with a natural palette of pastel colours brought to life with textures and patterns to evoke the natural flow and gentle pace of water.

Dutch design - tranquillity and soft materials

Mercure Amsterdam North Station is carefully designed by Dutch designer Charlotte Emmerig of design agency Lotz. Emmerig used the water-rich landscape as a source of inspiration and created a hotel with a cosy tranquillity and where soft and transparent materials are used everywhere. Mercure Amsterdam North Station feels like a home away from home.

A new hotel for a new neighbourhood

The newest flagship of Mercure is located in the increasingly popular and upcoming neighbourhood Amsterdam-Noord, with attractions such as Eye Film Museum, A’dam Lookout and the NDSM wharf close by. Gare du Nord is a new area in Amsterdam-Noord, where homes and schools are being built and a thriving new local community. Mercure Amsterdam North Station is located in a new-build development right next to the metro station Noord; the start/end point of the North/South line. Due to this excellent connection, the city center is within easy reach, but also crowd-pullers such as RAI Amsterdam. The hotel is also close to several nature reserves to the north of the capital. Ideal for both international and national tourists and families.

ADVERTISEMENT

High standards of Mercure

The Mercure brand, which is part of the international hospitality group Accor, is known for its locally inspired hotels. Combining detailed décor and staff knowledgeable of the local area, Mercure aims to ensure that guests are immersed in their destination, inviting guests to discover local people, places, stories and experiences. The hotels are popular with travellers looking for unique experiences and globally renowned high levels of service.

Roos Bruyn, General Manager of Mercure Amsterdam North Station: “We cannot wait to welcome guests to our beautifully designed new hotel. We have used many Dutch based products in the design of our hotel, from the wallpaper, flooring to the unique indoor lighting features in our beautiful 110 hotel rooms. As we know that our guests loves to have an authentic local inspired stay, we will make sure that our team provides our guest the insights of all those hidden Amsterdam gems for a real Dutch experience. We invite our guests to go with the flow, to enjoy every moment, to embrace the city and relax in the hotel and enjoy the beautiful and calm design inspired by our fantastic location.”