Hilton Partners with Hallmark Channel to Offer Holiday Suites Themed to Christmas’ Movies

Guests can experience the magic of the holidays when they stay in limited‑time whimsical suites this month and next at Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties in Chicago, San Diego and Las Vegas

When you want your next trip to feel like coming home for the holidays, IT MATTERS WHERE YOU STAY™! This season, Hilton and Hallmark Channel have partnered to give travelers, fans and viewers alike the chance to live inside one of the network’s wildly popular “Countdown to Christmas” movies. Guests can enjoy watching their favorite Hallmark Channel holiday movies during their stay from the comfort of limited-time, custom-designed Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites by Hilton at three Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties across the United States.

This holiday season, Yuletide lovers can enjoy a stay in a “Cozy Christmas” suite at Hilton Chicago, a “SoCal Christmas” suite at Hilton San Diego Bayfront or a “Glam Christmas” suite at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World. The specialty suites will deliver the signature hospitality the company’s flagship brand is known for, while providing guests with festive décor, holiday cheer and an immersive experience.

“This exciting partnership represents our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality year-round and especially during our guests’ stays this holiday season,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “Gathering to enjoy Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies is a beloved tradition for so many, and we’re delighted to collaborate with the network to bring the magic of the films into our suites to care for our guests with unforgettable experiences and make lasting holiday memories during their stay.”

Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hallmark Channel will deck the halls of the hotel suites, each with its own unique flair paying homage to the property’s locale and to the holiday storytelling that have made “Countdown to Christmas” a beloved tradition for millions of fans each year.

For those who prefer a warmer climate over a North Pole vibe, Hilton San Diego Bayfront offers a SoCal Christmas suite, featuring everything from surfboards to a beach umbrella to coastal-themed Christmas trees and even a snow cone machine – all accompanied by picturesque views of the San Diego Bay. Suite guests can craft custom ornaments and decorate cookies shaped like surfboards while enjoying a jukebox playing holiday favorites. After a snow cone or two, head to the hotel’s heated bayfront pool for a winter swim or warm up by the waterfront fire pits at Hudson & Nash.

Glitter, glitz and glam make up the hotel suite at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World. A shimmering photo wall made of sequin holiday trees serves as the festive backdrop to a dazzling space filled with sparkly oversized presents, glamorous wreaths and a ceiling decked out in shiny tinsel. Guests can sip hot cocoa from chic mugs or savor a glass of wine while bedazzling ornaments during a Hallmark Channel movie marathon. The festivities can continue beyond the suite with a treatment at the resort’s expansive spa or a meal at any of its more than 40 food and beverage spots.

Hallmark Channel typically attracts tens of millions of viewers for their ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies each year.

“Our goal during the holidays is to provide ways for people to enjoy the ultimate, most sensationally memorable Christmas experience, and this collaboration truly delivers,” said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Media. “Staying in these one-of-a-kind suites created in partnership with Hilton and the creative minds behind Hallmark Channel’s beloved ‘Countdown to Christmas’ celebration is the perfect gift to share with friends or family this season.”

Every night at 8 p.m., guests in all three hotel suites can partake in a themed Christmas tree lighting. Each suite will also include a Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection of old favorites and new hits along with popcorn and movie snacks for a very merry binge-watching session.