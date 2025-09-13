Icons and Innovators Converge: The Phocuswright Conference 2025 Program

Phocuswright today announced the full program for The Phocuswright Conference 2025, the travel industry’s most important stage where global leaders, bold disruptors, and rising innovators converge to define the future of travel. Taking place November 18-20, 2025, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA, the event will spotlight candid conversations, cutting-edge research, and high-stakes debates at a moment of unprecedented change for travel, technology, and consumer behavior.

Leading Voices Take the Stage

Several of the industry’s most influential voices feature prominently in this year’s program:

Barry Diller, Chairman & Senior Executive, IAC and Expedia Group

Rich Barton, Co-Founder, Expedia; Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Zillow

Erik Blachford, Former CEO, Expedia; Founder, Pine5 Partners

Omri Morgenshtern, CEO, Agoda

Travis Katz, General Manager & VP, Shopping, YouTube

Geoff Freeman, President & CEO, U.S. Travel Association

Rob Ransom, SVP & Chief Strategy Officer, Booking Holdings

James Byers, Product Lead for Travel, Google Search

And many more

These power players will share unfiltered insights into where travel is headed, how AI and distribution are reshaping the game, and the bold moves needed to stay competitive when the playbook is being rewritten in real time.

Fresh Voices Shaping Discovery

For the first time, leaders from Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube will take the stage to explore how social platforms are collapsing the path from inspiration to booking. With creators driving demand, TikTok piloting direct hotel bookings, and Reddit and YouTube shaping new communities of travel discovery, this session signals a major turning point for how the next generation dreams, plans, and books travel.

Global Perspectives

The program brings a distinctly global outlook, featuring voices from every corner of the world:

Omri Morgenshtern, CEO, Agoda on AI, Asia, and global expansion

Frederic Lalonde, CEO & Co-Founder, Hopper on reshaping travel retail from North America

Executives from Accor, Booking.com, Google, Chase Travel, Visa, Stripe, Marriott, Airbnb and Amadeus, sharing insights on travel’s most urgent challenges and opportunities

Program Highlights

The 2025 agenda addresses the critical inflection points facing travel:

AI moves from hype to the operating system of travel. From AI-first OTA strategies to deep dives with Booking Holdings, Amex GBT, Marriott, Airbnb and KAYAK, the agenda treats AI as core infrastructure – touching search, merchandising, service, and distribution economics.

Candid executive conversations on strategy. Interviews with leading executives surface real tradeoffs: control of demand, AI investment priorities, and where profit pools move next.

The New Travel Seller Arena. Banks, membership orgs, and fintech platforms step into retail, redefining loyalty, audience access, and economics and further splintering distribution beyond suppliers and OTAs.

Payments, trust, and the agent era. Visa and Stripe (and a soon-to-be-announced AI platform) explore how AI agents will actually transact: identity, fraud, dispute risk, and the invisible UX that decides conversion and margin.

Consumer reality checks. New research on U.S. traveler payments and luxury behaviors clarifies where consumers splurge vs. trade down, vital for pricing, packaging, and product strategy.

Loyalty without the jargon. Phocuswright’s loyalty work recenters on behavior and experience, where programs mechanics matter, and where they don’t, so brands can invest where repeat usage is actually earned.

Leadership built for change. The New Leadership session tackles talent, org design, and product velocity in an era of agentic AI and digital identity, pairing mentorship with practical playbooks.

“Our agenda is designed to capture the forces reshaping travel,” said Pete Comeau, Phocuswright’s managing director. “This year’s speakers will spotlight AI-driven platforms, the rise of social discovery, new global competitors, and the increasingly empowered traveler. By bringing together the voices that matter most, we’re giving the industry a stage that both reflects its present and defines its future.”