Etihad Reports August 2025 Traffic Statistics

Etihad Airways has released its traffic statistics for August 2025, marking a historic milestone as the airline carried more than 2 million passengers in a single month for the first time ever.

The airline welcomed 2.0 million guests during the month, a 22% increase compared to August 2024. Etihad achieved a passenger load factor of 91%, up from 89% in the same month last year, reflecting strong demand and highly efficient capacity utilisation.

Etihad’s operating fleet has expanded to 112 aircraft, supporting a growing network of 81 passenger destinations. The airline’s new A321LR entered service in August, bringing wide-body luxury to narrow-body operations for the first time in the region, featuring First Class suites and lie-flat Business seats on medium-haul routes.

Year-to-date, the airline has carried 14.2 million passengers, representing an 18% increase over the same period in 2024, with an average passenger load factor of 88%.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “August was a landmark month for Etihad as we carried more than 2 million passengers in a single month for the first time in our history. This record performance, combined with 22% year-on-year growth and a 91% load factor, reflects the trust travellers place in our people and the extraordinary service they deliver every day.

“The successful introduction of our A321LR in August represents a significant enhancement to our product offering, bringing First Class suites and lie-flat Business seats to medium-haul routes for the first time in the region.

“With 81 destinations in our network and more than 20 additional routes confirmed, we remain focused on connecting the world through Abu Dhabi whilst bringing more visitors to experience all the emirate has to offer.”