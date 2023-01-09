Iceland Parliament Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Opens in the Icelandic Capital

Iceland Parliament Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton has opened its doors to guests. In a complex of seven rebuilt and new buildings, the 163-room hotel sits at the doorstep of the Icelandic parliament – Alþingi – joining Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of more than 130 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their distinct character.

New construction, reconstruction, and careful preservation maintain the important heritage of the building, presenting irresistible class to the cityscape. Between the Ladies’ School and Independence Hall, to the modern new building, the most striking feature is the restoration of the old Landsímahúsið, which reflects the elegant and classic architectural style of the local Austurvöllur Square.

In keeping with the local social culture, the hotel offers more access to the public than ever before, with Telebar and Hjá Jóni Restaurant welcoming guests and locals to take in the country‘s capital in what was once the headquarters of Iceland Telecom. Furthermore, on display inside the hotel is a part of the largest privately owned art collection, giving guests unique access to renowned Icelandic art.

Surrounded by three lively squares, and just steps away from Reykjavik Cathedral, Harpa Concert Hall, City Hall, and the trendy harbour area, the hotel opens in a prime location within the city’s most high-profile zone. Additionally, the nearby old Reykjavik harbour offers spectacular scenes of the northern lights in winter, and midnight sun during the peak of summer.

Hotel Highlights:

Local Design & Architecture: Offering 163 guest rooms, family rooms, and suites – each equipped with a 55-inch HDTV, espresso machine, and mini-fridge - the hotel is a feat for design where the seven rebuilt and new buildings reflect the different eras of Icelandic history, making the Iceland Parliament Hotel a visual landmark in the city center.

Hjá Jóni Restaurant: Serving local delicacies with an international flair, the restaurant is bordered by large windows which frame the views of Austurvöllur central square and the statue of Jón Sigurdsson - the founding father of Icelandic independence in the 19th century. The name Hjá Jóni translates as ‘By John‘ and commemorates the national hero and his role in the development of modern democracy in Iceland.

Telebar: The lively Telebar is inspired by the former headquarters of Iceland Telecom and the center of international communication in the 20th century, which once operated within the main building of this hotel. Telebar connects with Hjá Jóni Restaurant to make a delightful combination of a quiet retreat and bustling socialisation.

Spa & Fitness: The hotel features a beautiful spa area with traditional Icelandic geothermal hot tubs, sauna and steambaths, as well as offering massage and wellness treatments. The exercise area is also open to guests 24/7.

Meetings & Events: As a leading conference and event venue in Reykjavik, Iceland Parliament Reykjavik offers various function rooms and event spaces. The newly-renovated Independence Hall is one of the most elegant and magnificent banquet halls in the city, and can accommodate up to 200 guests, fitting for the grandest of occasions. Other function spaces include the Ladies School, a perfect setting for both formal and informal events, with a capacity of up to 100 guests.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to our grand and unique new hotel,” said Helgi Vigfússon, general manager, Iceland Parliament Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton. “It has been a long and meticulous process to develop this property in such a precious place in the heart of the city. Whether guests are here to connect with our culture and nature, or if they‘re simply here to meet others at a conference or event, we believe we have something very special to offer. Our rich history, along with the proximity to both the Parliament and City Hall, as well as the original city square and many of the top attractions in Reykjavik, makes Iceland Parliament Hotel an unmatched space for a truly unique experience.”

For more information, or to make a reservation, visit Hilton.com or call +354 513 3000. The property is managed by Iceland Hotel Collection by Berjaya