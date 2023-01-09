Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) set to return on February 20-25, 2023

Organised by Qatar Tourism (QT) and Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC), under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the 19th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) is confirmed to return from February 20-25, 2023, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

DJWE is a global platform for luxury products – with more than 500 international leading watch and jewellery brands, as well as Qatari designers, participating. The much-anticipated annual event brings together aficionados of luxurious jewellery and timepieces in a unique exhibition of exclusive and exquisite craftsmanship, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the latest trends from well-known brands in Qatar and the world.

