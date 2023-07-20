IATA Announces Inaugural World Safety and Operations Conference in Hanoi, Vietnam to Drive Safer and

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the inaugural World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, 19-21 September 2023 under the theme “Leadership in Action: Driving Safer and More Efficient Operations.” Vietnam Airlines will be the host airline. The event brings together the previous Cabin Ops Safety Conference, the IATA Safety Conference and the Emergency Response Planning and Aircraft Recovery Forums.

“Borders are open, airports are busy, and flights are full. As we rebuild airline networks and balance sheets, it is vital that all aviation stakeholders maintain the same strong commitment to safe operations that we exercised during the pandemic years. The WSOC is the forum to discuss and debate today’s challenges and opportunities to keep the industry on a trajectory of improving safety and more efficient operations,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“Safety is aviation’s highest priority and is the cornerstone of all Vietnam Airlines’ operations and practices. We are excited to be the host airline for this important inaugural conference, bringing together cutting-edge leaders, regulators and a larger global community to address key topics relating to safety and infrastructure to ensure stronger safety operations in the wider industry,” said Le Hong Ha, President and CEO, Vietnam Airlines, who will participate in the WSOC Opening Plenary leadership panel, along with Walsh. Philippine Airlines President and COO Stanley K. Ng will also join the conversation.

Session tracks will address Safety, Cabin Operations, Flight Operations and Emergency Response Planning and Aircraft Recovery.

Among topics to be covered are:

Risk-Based IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)

Safety leadership and the IATA Safety Leadership Charter

Runway safety

Regional aircraft operations

Learnings from recent accidents and incidents

Cabin crew training and wellbeing

Unruly passengers

Digital transformation of aircraft flight and technical operations

Performance based training

Safe integration of airspace new entrants, technology and procedures

Aircraft recovery and crisis communications