Hyatt Welcomes Dream Hotel Group Properties into World of Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today the completion of the integration of the Dream Hotels brand, as well as The Chatwal, The Time New York and Unscripted hotels, into the award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program. The hotels, which are now bookable through Hyatt channels, unlock more stay options and lifestyle experiences for members and guests.

World of Hyatt members can now enjoy program benefits across the following properties:

Dream Downtown, New York

Dream Hollywood, California

Dream Midtown, New York

Dream Nashville, Tennessee

Dream South Beach, Florida

The Chatwal, New York

The Chatwal Lodge, New York

The Time New York, New York

Unscripted Durham, North Carolina

Complementing Hyatt’s continued transformative growth with world-class brands, these newly integrated lifestyle hotels offer members the opportunity to earn and redeem points on new adventures at hotels with vibrant dining and nightlife concepts, indulgent amenities, culturally relevant activations, and design-savvy spaces that act as social hubs for guests and local communities in key destinations like Nashville, Hollywood, South Beach and New York City.

“Dream Hotel Group properties bring modern design and thoughtfully curated programming to entertain, connect and better serve our guests and members, further enriching our growing lifestyle portfolio,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt. “With the increasing demand for exceptional leisure travel options, we’re excited to provide our members with expanded options to earn and redeem at exquisite properties that offer a fresh perspective on the guest experience.”

Dream Hotels joined Hyatt’s portfolio as a brand within the Boundless Collection. Hyatt’s Independent Collection welcomes The Chatwal New York and The Chatwal Lodge as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and The Time New York and Unscripted Durham as part of the JdV by Hyatt brand.

Unlock Distinct Stay Experiences with Countless Ways to Explore

The Dream Hotels brand joins Hyatt’s Boundless Collection pushing the boundaries of guests’ expectations with sophisticated service, upscale amenities, and built-in nightlife in popular urban destinations.

Dream Downtown (New York): Paying homage to its 1960s role as the National Maritime Union headquarters, the property boasts 314 loft-style guestrooms and suites designed to evoke an industrial-chic aesthetic, capturing the essence of downtown art legend Andy Warhol’s Factory. Dream Downtown offers indulgent amenities including a multitude of on-site dining and nightlife venues and The Beach, a 50-foot glass-bottom pool and the only sand beach in Manhattan.

Dream Hollywood (California): Featuring 178 playfully sophisticated guest rooms with unparalleled views, the west coast flagship features over-the-top services and six, star-studded dining and nightlife options, including celebrity hotspot The Highlight Room, a swanky rooftop pool, lounge and grill with unparalleled views of the Hollywood Hills.

Dream Midtown (New York): Situated in the heart of the city’s Theater District in a restored 1895 Beaux-Arts flatiron building, Dream Midtown includes 221 luxurious accommodations, concierge service and four surrealistic on-site dining options, including The Rickey craft cocktail lobby bar; chic multi-level rooftop lounge, PHD Terrace and subterranean FishBowl bar and play lounge.

Dream Nashville (Tennessee): Steeped in the rich and colorful heritage of Printer’s Alley, the property boasts 168 art deco-inspired rooms, six dining and five experiential dining and nightlife venues, including a hidden speakeasy nightclub, a live music venue and an imaginative American eatery.

Dream South Beach (Florida): Occupying the former shells of the iconic Tudor Hotel and Palmer House, the 107-room art deco-inspired hotel is nestled against the former Versace Mansion and offers luxury amenities including a 2,000-square-foot duplex Guesthouse, rooftop pool and a dedicated concierge just steps away from pristine beaches and premier nightlife.

With the addition of the Dream Hotels brand to World of Hyatt, members now have another brand to experience to get them closer to earning a free night with the Brand Explorer Award (eligible stays at every five unique brands earn a member a Brand Explorer Award, which is a free night in a Category 1-4 hotel).

World of Hyatt members can also take advantage of a new welcome offer at participating Dream hotels, where they can earn 1,000 Bonus Points per eligible night, up to 10,000 Bonus Points, for nights between July 6, 2023 – September 15, 2023, when registered by August 15, 2023.

Complementing The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand’s collection of story-worthy hotels, The Chatwal-branded hotels deliver guests and members thought-provoking experiences and elevated service.

The Chatwal (New York): Nestled between Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park and the Theater District, the beautiful landmark hotel, originally built in 1905 by Stanford White, was restored and renewed by master architect Thierry Despont and re-launched in 2010 with 76 luxury guestrooms and suites. Amenities and bespoke services include a team of professional butlers, 24-hour in-room dining and two distinct private cocktail bars.

The Chatwal Lodge (New York): Located at The Chapin Estate just 90 miles northwest of New York City, The Chatwal Lodge is a private retreat offering 11 distinct accommodations that feature rustic, Adirondack-style interiors and private patios with panoramic views of the Toronto Reservoir Lake. Guests can enjoy expert-led outdoor activities, holistic wellness experiences and a culinary program that emphasizes hyper-seasonality and locally foraged produce.

The newest additions to the JdV by Hyatt brand include The Time New York and Unscripted hotels, touting a philosophy that travel should celebrate the joy of life and offer socially inclusive spaces for both guests and the neighborhoods alike.

The Time New York (New York): Inspired by modern art and the playful concept of time, the contemporary hotel located in the heart of the Theater District features 193 design-driven accommodations with sleek finishes and exceptional in-room amenities, as well as popular dining options including Serafina restaurant, Goldfinch coffee shop, and mezzanine cocktail lounge LeGrande.

Unscripted Durham (North Carolina): Breathing new life into the former Jack Tar Motor Lodge, Unscripted Durham features 74 vibrant mid-century inspired guestrooms, and multiple food and beverage options, including an all-day grab-and-go coffee shop, The Patio rooftop pool deck, bar and lounge, and The Studio, an intimate lobby lounge with craft cocktails, shared plates and live jazz.

World of Hyatt Gives Members 500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points per qualifying nights at The Chatwal Lodge and The Time New York for qualifying nights through July 31, 2023, and at Unscripted Durham through September 30, 2023, as part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel bonus offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at hyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

To learn more about these properties, visit hyatt.com.