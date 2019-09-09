Hyatt unveils new culinary-led Caption brand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has unveiled plans for Caption by Hyatt, a new lifestyle brand within the select service category.

Caption by Hyatt hotels will be anchored by a distinctive food and beverage experience that will be a vibrant mash-up between café, market and bar.

Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group consulted on the design and curation of a conversation-worthy food and beverage concept for the brand.

“At Hyatt, we believe in the power of personal connection,” said Heather Geisler, vice president of global brands, Hyatt.

“By listening to our guests, we know that whether they are travelling alone or with a friend, they are looking to connect with others in an environment that is authentic and approachable.

“The Caption by Hyatt brand will invite guests and locals alike to hang out, enjoy a cocktail and catch up with a friend, new or old, in a space that is intended for them.”

Caption by Hyatt hotels seeks to invite guests in with cosy rooms and common areas that are flexible enough to move things around and make the space uniquely theirs.

Social spaces will be richly designed and unexpectedly put together – sparking conversation and giving guests and locals alike no choice but to stay awhile.

The Caption by Hyatt brand will offer the efficiency and flexibility of select service, while creating a compelling lifestyle experience that is designed to be fulfilling for guests and result in superior revenue opportunities.

“We intend for the Caption by Hyatt brand to be a global growth driver domestically and internationally in dense urban markets, emerging neighbourhoods and high foot traffic areas,” said Jim Chu, global head of development for Hyatt.

“We believe the brand is primed for strong growth as it can flex and adapt to suit the needs of different locations and markets and can offer a more sustainable approach to design and operations.”

For more information on the Caption by Hyatt brand, visit the official website.