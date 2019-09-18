CAA brings 30,000 Brits home as Operation Matterhorn continues

Operation Matterhorn completed a total of 70 flights on the second day of operation, as the CAA continues to repatriate stranded Thomas Cook customers.

The tour operator collapsed earlier this week under a mountain of debt, leaving as many as 150,000 British travellers overseas.

Directors are the company have come under the spotlight for potential mismanagement in the build-up to its enforced liquidation.

In response, the CAA launched what it is calling the largest ever peacetime operation to get passenger homes.

Some 15,000 people flew home on Monday.

They were joined by a further 14,000 yesterday.

Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We have now operated over 130 flights in the first two days of this operation, returning almost 30,000 people to the UK.

“So far, we are flying home 95 per cent of people on their original date of departure at the end of their holiday.

“I would like those remaining on holiday to enjoy the rest of their stay because we aim to also fly you home on the day when you were originally booked to fly with Thomas Cook, or very shortly thereafter.

“This remains a highly complex operation and I would like to thank holidaymakers for their patience as some inconvenience and disruption is likely.

“I’d also like to stress my thanks to the UK airline industry and our partners which have lent us incredible support for what is the UK’s largest ever peacetime repatriation.”

With 12 days remaining and approximately 120,000 passengers still to bring back to the UK, the CAA is working around the clock, in conjunction with the government and the aviation industry, Moriarty added.

There are plans for 70 flights to return 16,500 people on Wednesday.

Thomas Cook customers are reminded to check the dedicated website for further information.