Hyatt Place Krakow Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces the opening of Hyatt Place Krakow today, marking the first Hyatt hotel in the city. The hotel represents the return of the Hyatt brand to Poland, reaffirming its commitment to growing its brand portfolio in Europe and providing seamless, uncomplicated stays for business and leisure travelers in key destinations.

Hyatt Place Krakow is situated in the Krowodrza neighborhood, often referred to as ‘The Green Lungs of Krakow’ and recognizable for its lush greenery and verdant public parks. The tram stop outside the hotel easily connects guests to all the former Polish capital has to offer. Notable landmarks such as Krakow’s famous Old Town, the renowned National Museum, and lively Market Square are just a few stops away, encouraging guests to discover the city’s medieval architecture, bustling shops, cafes, and atmospheric restaurants and bars that frame its scenic streets.

Thoughtfully curated interiors showcase the Hyatt Place brand ethos of intuitive design and accessible convenience, creating a relaxed and modern hub in the heart of Krakow. Inspired by the nearby Blonia and Jordana parks and the city’s artistic traditions, the hotel blends natural materials and bold colors with Polish artist Karol Banach’s original artwork to reflect the location’s contemporary, urban character. Its 216 guestrooms and suites are finished to a high standard, featuring separate working and living spaces with elevated amenities including Smart TVs with HD streaming capability and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.

“We are delighted to bring the Hyatt brand back to Poland and open the doors at Hyatt Place Krakow,” said Beata Kowalczyk, general manager of Hyatt Place Krakow. “We represent an exciting new offering in the city that caters to the needs of multitasking, international travelers, from business trips to weekend breaks. Our comfortable design and seamless service ensures that all our guests will have an accomplished, relaxed stay in Krakow’s most picturesque neighborhood.”

Hyatt Place Krakow offers:

216 stylish guestrooms and suites with up to 344 square feet (32 square meters) of space, including separate areas for dining, working, and relaxing, finished with sophisticated amenities.

ZOOM Restaurant where a friendly and casual atmosphere welcomes guests and locals alike. Led by celebrated chef Milosz Kowalski, known for championing Polish cuisine, the all-day dining menu offers locally inspired dishes alongside international classics.

ZOOM Lounge & Bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, coffees, and snacks, with a summer patio overlooking the nearby parks.

The Market offering a selection of grab-and-go meals, snacks, salads, and sandwiches, as well as a range of juices, soft drinks, and coffee available 24/7.

Inspiring meeting and events spaces provide up to 1,582 square feet (147 square meters) of space with agile setups and the latest interactive technology.

Accessible features in guestrooms, shared spaces, and hotel parking areas which are designed to help individuals of all abilities have a stress-free experience.

Complimentary, high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms.

Convenient shared spaces finished with modern furnishings and comfortable seating areas.

Pet-friendly atmosphere including a pet welcome pack on arrival.

Fitness Center featuring state-of-the art cardio equipment and areas for yoga and Pilates.

Natural pathways that take in the meadows of Blonia Park and are perfect for running, cycling and rollerblading.

Hyatt Place Krakow is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Poland in a historical part of the city lined with cobblestone streets and cozy restaurants. In the south of Poland bordering Germany and Czech Republic, it joins nine Hyatt Place hotels in Europe. These include Hyatt Place Zurich Airport The Circle in Switzerland, Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport in Germany,

Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands and Hyatt Place London City East, Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport and Hyatt Place West London Hayes in the United Kingdom.