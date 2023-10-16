Hyatt Hotels Opens Secrets® Tulum Resort & Beach Club in Mexico, Expanding Its Inclusive Collection

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Secrets® Tulum Resort & Beach Club, the newest addition to the Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt – the largest portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world. The 300-suite and private villa adults-only resort’s opening marks the expansion of the Inclusive Collection’s presence in Mexico to 44 total resorts and the 12th Secrets Resort & Spa branded property in the country.

Perfectly situated in the heart of downtown Tulum, just minutes from the beach within the luxury Aldea Zama Complex, Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club pays homage to the surroundings, offering a lavish ambiance with a lush and mystic jungle atmosphere. Minutes away from the property is Secrets Tulum Beach Club, providing a lively atmosphere and pristine beaches, while the nearby city of Tulum fuels exploration to the ancient Mayan sites. The resort, which also features a beachfront villa at the Secrets Tulum Beach Club, was designed by award winning architect Michael Edmond. With cenote-style architecture, circular buildings and peaceful courtyards, guests are surrounded by serene and modern environment in a romantic setting, with décor elements of water, wood, and endemic lush vegetation.

“We are proud of the Inclusive Collection’s continued growth in Mexico with the opening of Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club, reaffirming our commitment to investing in the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand based on demand from guests and World of Hyatt members,” says Gonzalo del Peón, Group President, Americas & Global Commercial for Inclusive Collection. “This resort provides the best of both worlds – the eclectic allure of downtown Tulum coupled with access to pristine beaches via a lively, chic beach club.”

Luxurious Accommodations

Majestic views of the exotic landscape, pools and jungle-inspired areas await guests at Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club, with 300 elegant suites appointed with contemporary organic material with endemic wood elements for the ultimate sanctuary. Unique bathrooms are featured in each suite, with rock elements and round spa-like soaking tubs on the terraces, while swim out suites offer a secluded, luxurious experience. Upgraded amenities and mini-bar service provide an extra level of luxury, and a private furnished balcony or terrace allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the rich vegetation and natural surroundings of the resort. For guests looking for an elevated level of luxury, Preferred Club suites offer all standard amenities and services as well as additional amenities and services such as suites in premium locations, a private lounge, privileged location and amenities, upgraded mini-bar service, exclusive rooftop plunge pool and beach style swimming pool, upgraded bathroom amenities, complimentary access to the hydrotherapy circuit once per stay, and more.

Located at Secrets Tulum Beach Club is an extraordinary five-bedroom private villa, which offers stunning views of the Caribbean Sea. With a capacity of 10 guests, this beachfront villa is decorated with an earthy, barefoot luxury style, featuring Chukum, a tree native to Tulum, finishes, stone and marble touches, and a private elevator. Guests are pampered in luxury with a private chef and 24-hour concierge services, lounge areas, private living space, a private plunge pool, and a rooftop replete with wet bar for relaxation with stunning views of the sunset.

Culinary Offerings

Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club offers eight dining options, including three à la carte gourmet restaurants, all without reservations required. Serving regional favorites from around the world, dishes are appointed in a fresh interpretation, featuring Mediterranean, Asian, and multiple international cuisines. For a more secluded experience, 24-hour dining offers the opportunity to dine from their suite. Special menu options, such as gluten-free and vegetarian, are also available for guests to enjoy.

Culinary adventures await guests at the resort, including gourmet cooking classes, tequila tastings and themed dining nights, while the Chef’s Table tour of the kitchen and appetizers, wine tasting, and romantic dinners are available for an additional cost.

Alongside the eight dining options, four bars and lounges are available for guests to enjoy including a rooftop bar, music lounge and sports bar serving top-shelf spirits and premium domestic and international beverages.

Beach Club

Located in the heart of Tulum’s picturesque Hotel Zone, Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club offers the Secrets Tulum Beach Club just minutes from the main resort. Guests will enjoy a lively atmosphere by the ocean, with two eateries and a bar with magnificent ocean views, allowing guests to savor tropical drinks or grab a bite to eat while relaxing in a Bali bed overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The Secrets Tulum Beach Club offers private spa cabins and shower rooms, allowing guests to unwind for the day with ease.

Romantic Amenities

At the Secrets Spa by Pevonia®, guests are treated to the sanctuary for the senses in a sublime atmosphere of pure indulgence. Combining hydrotherapy and indigenous treatments, guests are treated to a refreshing, invigorating and peaceful experience, with private showers, hot tubs, treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, saunas, steam rooms and private showers. A hammam, the practice of cleansing the body through water or steam, is available for guests to experience ultimate luxury, while the private spa deck is surrounded by native vegetation, providing guests an opportunity to connect with nature. The hydrotherapy circuit features a cold plunge, hot tub and steam room for guests to indulge in relaxation during their stay.

At Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club, guests can indulge in a variety of activities throughout the resort, including wellness and yoga classes, cocktail classes and dance lessons, while water activities include aqua aerobics, water polo and more. For an additional cost with third-party vendors, guests can scuba dive and deep-sea fish in the Caribbean Sea and enjoy a round of golf at Riviera Maya Golf Club and El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course.

World of Hyatt members have the opportunity to earn 500 bonus points for qualifying nights at Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club now through January 31, 2024. For more information, please visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus.

To learn more about all the rewarding ways members can enjoy luxury all-inclusive travel through World of Hyatt, book an upcoming stay or to learn more about Secrets Tulum Resort & Beach Club, visit here or @secretstulumresort.