PATA Recognizes Outstanding Contributions to Asia Pacific Tourism

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has presented awards to two individuals in recognition for their contributions to the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Asia Pacific region.

The following awards were presented on Saturday, October 7 during the PATA Board Dinner and Awards Presentation hosted by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India: PATA Life Membership and PATA Face of the Future Award.

“The PATA Board Dinner taking place after PATA Travel Mart 2023 is the perfect opportunity to recognise industry professionals that have contributed to the responsible development of the travel and tourism industry. This year’s recipients embody the spirit of collaboration and cooperation that is essential to the success of the industry,” said PATA Chair Peter Semone. “I would like to congratulate the winners for their valuable contributions and also thank them for their continued support to both PATA and the travel and tourism industry.”

The PATA Life Membership was awarded to Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Macao, China. The award is the Association’s highest individual honour and recognises significant leadership and invaluable dedication to PATA.

The 2023 PATA Face of the Future award was presented to Ms Sangeetha Liyanapathirana, Manager – Health, Hygiene and Sustainability at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. This award is presented annually to an exceptional ‘rising star’ in the industry, having exhibited initiative and leadership in the advancement of tourism as well as demonstrating a commitment to the sustainable development of the Asia Pacific travel industry in line with PATA’s mission. It is the most prestigious honour for young tourism professional in the Asia Pacific region.