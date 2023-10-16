Radisson Hotel Group Welcomes Guests to Palchan Hotel & Spa in the Heart of the Himalayas

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Palchan Hotel & Spa, a member of Radisson Individual Retreats in Manali. Nestled amidst the majestic Himalayan range, the hotel offers guests an unparalleled experience with a chance to reconnect with nature as it is surrounded by lush green valleys and serene waterfalls.

Located on the Rohtang Highway, the hotel is around 1.5 hours away from Kullu-Manali Airport in Bhuntar and close to local bus and train stations. Guests can also reach easily by car or taxi and benefit from the on-site parking.

“We envision Radisson Hotel Group’s next phase of growth to be driven by key hotel openings in India’s leading leisure destinations. Radisson Individuals Retreats allows us the opportunity to enable and co-create unparalleled experiences for guests in every part of India, especially in tier-II and III cities. Considering the heavy footfall of travelers visiting Himachal Pradesh and especially Manali, the hotel’s strategic location will be one of its key USPs. With this opening, our goal is to make experience-driven hospitality accessible to a wider audience, while also ensuring that our presence enriches the local community and preserves the natural beauty of this Himalayan paradise.” said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President – South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Perched in the heart of Manali, Palchan Hotel & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats presents guests with a one-of-a-kind accommodation experience. Each meticulously designed and spacious room features a stunning cedar wood look, exhibiting modern comforts with traditional aesthetics. The rooms and suites are strategically positioned to offer breathtaking panoramic views of the majestic Himalayan peaks. Earthy tones and tasteful furnishings create an inviting and soothing ambiance, ensuring a serene retreat after a day of adventure or leisure.

Rooted in the Saatu architectural style, known for its handcrafted details and use of natural materials, the hotel’s design captures the essence of the Himalayas, blending seamlessly with the surrounding natural beauty. Every stone used in the construction of the hotels is truly unique, handcrafted by local artisans. The hotel also features charming hand-carved stone pillars, intricate woodwork, and hand-painted murals.

Guests can enjoy a refreshing swim with stunning views at the hotel’s outdoor heated pool. The hotel is equipped with a fitness center and spa that offers a wide range of treatments, from relaxing massages and therapies that draw inspiration from Himalayan healing traditions to rejuvenating facials that promise to deliver a healthy glow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Culinary enthusiasts will be delighted by an array of dining options at the hotel featuring local and international cuisines. At Buran’s, the hotel’s specialty restaurant, guests get to partake in a one-of-a-kind adventurous gastronomic experience that features igloo cabins. Its menu offers a diverse range of cuisines, including Italian, Japanese, and Asian along with Indian and South Indian dishes. Guests can also discover local flavors with a selection of Himachali local dishes available at Buran’s.

Guests can bask in the breathtaking views of the Himalayas and the Beas River at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant – Beaside Restaurant & Bar. Featuring elegant décor and a choice of indoor and outdoor seating, Beaside offers a fine dining experience like no other with a mesmerizing view of Manali’s natural beauty and a wide selection of international wines and spirits.

“We are immensely proud of our partnership with the Radisson Hotel Group to introduce Palchan Hotel & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats to the world. We aim to provide a hospitality experience like no other to Indian and International travelers with our collective synergies with RHG. Partnering with the Group not only allows our property to preserve and promote its distinctive characteristics but also provides us an edge with the brand’s renowned reputation among millions of guests globally. We believe that the hotel will not only provide travelers with a sanctuary of comfort and indulgence but also contribute to the economic and cultural growth of this region.”, said Mr. Ayaan Sharma, Owner of Whispering Rock Hotels.

Buran’s at Palchan Hotel & Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats Beyond the confines of the hotel, guests can explore a variety of activities ranging from thrilling skiing adventures to breathtaking paragliding experiences – there is something for every adventurer. Nature enthusiasts can explore scenic waterfalls, while those interested in local culture can visit tourist hotspots like Atal Tunnel, Rohtang Pass, Hampta Pass, Solang Valley, Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery, and Mall Road.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefitted by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 65+ locations in India, there is a Radisson hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals.