Hyatt Hotels brings Alila brand to Europe for first time

Hyatt Hotels has entered into a management agreement with Resort 4 SA for Europe’s first Alila branded property.

Overlooking a picturesque lake, Alila La Gruyère will be a luxury destination resort offering a high-end golf course with stunning views and an authentic wellness retreat, enhancing Hyatt’s lifestyle and wellbeing offerings for guests.

With 85 rooms and 27 residences, the resort is expected to open in 2023, marking a significant growth milestone for Hyatt since the Alila brand integrated into the Hyatt portfolio in late 2018.

“Following the recent acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality, we are thrilled to announce plans for the first Alila property in Europe.

“The region of La Gruyère with its medieval Gruyères town is a great location for a brand that embodies a contemporary expression of centuries-old traditions,” said Guido Fredrich, Hyatt regional vice president of development for Europe.

“Moreover, the Alila brand offers tremendous potential for growth in Europe by responding to the increasing trend of eco-tourism and wellness travel.

“We also know that well-travelled guests are looking to make impactful connections, and the Alila brand caters to this demand by crafting rare and intimate experiences.”

Alila La Gruyère will be located in Pont-la-Ville in the district of La Gruyère, which belongs to the Canton of Fribourg in western Switzerland.

La Gruyère is known for its picturesque landscape, charming medieval town, and world-famous cheese and chocolate factories.

Situated on a golf resort, the luxury property will focus on recreation and wellness.

Alila La Gruyère will share the brand’s philosophy of creating authentic experiences and personalised guest services that are rooted in the destination and guided by local experts.

“We are delighted to work with Hyatt to bring this innovative luxury resort to La Gruyère under the Alila brand,” said Urs Müller, general manager, Resort 4 SA.

“The area is already popular for weekend getaways and golf and wellness retreats due to its outstanding natural beauty.

“With the Alila brand, we look forward to introducing a new concept to the region and creating a world-class destination that will take the travel experience to the next level.”

Resort 4 SA is owned by Ben Golf Investissements.

Strategic Hotel Consulting represented Resort 4 SA in sourcing the ideal operator for the resort and securing the management agreement with Hyatt.