Stademos Hotels unveils Amara in Limassol, Cyprus

Cyprus-based hospitality group Stademos Hotels has unveiled Amara, the newest addition to the hotel scene in the coastal town of Limassol.

Poised above a sandy beach in the royal ancient kingdom of Amathus, all of the newly built hotel’s rooms and suites will offer unobstructed views over the Mediterranean Sea and wider horizon.

The 207 artfully appointed guestrooms and suites are amongst the most elegant on the island, whilst the 230 square metres presidential Amara Suite, with its own private infinity pool, is the jewel in the crown.

With the architecture and interior design of the new build carried out by SB Architects, David Rockwell Studio and WA Interiors, the hotel’s interiors were inspired by Cyprus’ intricate heritage, with cultural influences and architectural details expressive of the island’s Mediterranean landscape.

The floor-to-ceiling windows welcome an abundance of natural light into the rooms and suites, which are filled with soft, sandy tones, blue and teal colour accents, and warm wooden lighting fixtures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main hotel encompasses two distinct areas; the spa wing, which is adults-only; and the family-friendly wing, which also has its own dedicated swimming pool, a kid’s club and a crèche for infants.

Sitting on the beach, separate to the central property, are a number of one and two-bedroom seafront bungalows with private pools, kitchenettes and space to accommodate up to six guests, perfect for large groups and families seeking extra privacy.

Guests staying in the bungalows and rooftop duplex suites can also make the most of an on-call private chef.

General manager, Xavier Jolivet, said: “It is an exciting time to be opening the doors at Amara given the recent increase in investment of luxury hotels and property in Limassol.

“The town has seen a surge of development in recent years, including the completion of the new marina, and multiple high-end hotel openings in the pipeline very much placing Limassol on the map as a luxury European beach destination in its own right.

“We’re excited to witness Limassol grow and to see Amara play a part in the town’s transformation, welcoming more visitors from all over the world to experience Cyprus.”