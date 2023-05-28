Hyatt Further Elevates Luxury All-Inclusive Offerings with New Impression by Secrets Brand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is proud to announce the launch of a new Inclusive Collection brand, Impression by Secrets, with the opening of Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres. Located in the heart of one of Mexico’s most iconic island destinations, the new luxury resort marks the introduction of the ultra-exclusive, adults-only Impression by Secrets brand, defined by the highest level of luxury all-inclusive service possible.

“The launch of the new Impression by Secrets brand solidifies our leadership as the world’s largest provider of luxury all-inclusive experiences and exemplifies the remarkable depth of our portfolio, which boasts over 120 resorts globally,” said Gonzalo del Peón, Group President, Global Commercial, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “With unwavering dedication, we affirm our commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of valued guests, members, and owners, ensuring a radiant future for the Impression by Secrets brand.”

A Memorable Welcome

Joining the largest global portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts, the Impression by Secrets brand sets a new benchmark with the utmost level of personalized service and amenities available through the elevated Endless Privileges® concept. Setting the stage for an extraordinary experience like no other, guests of Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres can indulge in a multitude of privileged romantic inclusions before even checking in. Creating a distinct sense of arrival, butlers will welcome guests on the mainland as they board a private yacht from Marina Hacienda del Mar to reach the resort’s private pier. Guests are immediately taken to the island and guided to their rooms for a seamless arrival experience. These exclusive, complimentary transfers ensure guests’ every need is met from shore to sea with a full bar and butler service available during the quick 25-minute sail.

The Perfect Island Getaway: Abundant Amenities, Refreshing Pools, Serene Spa and More

Reflective of the brand’s promise to offer elevated experiential getaways, Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres’ peaceful, coastal surroundings provide a serene and romantic backdrop that perfectly harmonizes with the resort’s luxurious offerings. The room designs reflect sophisticated furnishings and a soft neutral color palette that creates a serene, calming atmosphere for guests to drift into relaxation. Replete with butler service and complimentary laundry services, the resort’s 125 well-appointed suites are adorned with luxury in-room amenities to enhance guest comfort, such as exclusive bath amenities by Le Labo, double rain showers, terrace whirlpools, custom-stocked wine fridges and yoga mats.

Located on the southern end of the island, the desirable location offers unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, and second-to-none views on the picturesque island of Isla Mujeres. The use of natural elements such as bamboo and local wood further emphasizes the island sanctuary environment and complements its breathtaking setting – atop a coastal cliff – with expansive sunrise and sunset views in an exclusive Caribbean destination. With stunning artwork by prominent Mexican artist Cesar López Negrete, architecture and interior design are also bound to impress guests. Highlights include “The Temple,” an expansive wedding gazebo bio-constructed by locally celebrated architect, Javier Uma. For those who desire a romantic outdoor setting and a thought-provoking mural, they can find one inspired by the Saving our Sharks Foundation, painted by renowned marine life artist, Wyland.

The resort’s spa indulges guests with coveted experiences, providing a haven of pure relaxation where unmatched service takes center stage. From touchless therapies in the island’s only Floatarium to the soothing Hamman and six private spa cabins offering a peaceful escape, every element at Pure SPA is meticulously designed to deliver unparalleled pampering. Additionally, a state-of-the-art fitness center, complete with a certified personal trainer, a comprehensive range of cardio-conditioning equipment, invigorating fitness classes, and a variety of wellness-focused activities such as SUP yoga further enhance a holistic wellbeing journey.

Located on a sweeping white-sand beach ideal for snorkeling, the resort’s noteworthy amenities include four cascading oceanfront infinity pools, Bali beds and hammocks, ideal for enjoying a movie al fresco, an over-the-water lounge ideal for observing local sea life and a four-story waterslide for more adventurous guests. The resort’s daily activities calendar and nightly entertainment has been thoughtfully curated with the most discerning travelers in mind and include options such as cooking classes, coffee and wine tastings, and sunset paddle boarding.

Masterful Culinary Programming

Impression by Secrets resorts promise to deliver an elevated gastronomic experience with restaurants that offer a taste of the unexpected including seasonal specialties, unique local flavors, organic ingredients, and contemporary culinary techniques. Designed to please refined palates with artisanal cuisine, the culinary program at Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres is led by renowned Master Chef Paolo Parlanti who has decades of experience working as an executive chef in elite fine-dining restaurants, including Michelin-star restaurants and five-star hotels worldwide.

Guests may enjoy eight à la carte dining venues that transcend beyond a traditional fine dining experience, offering eclectic dishes prepared with local organic ingredients to satisfy any culinary craving, nine bars and lounges with unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits and pool and beach service, as well as private in-suite dining available 24 hours.

The resort’s dedicated gourmet restaurants include an open terrace restaurant, SPEZIA, serving Mediterranean cuisine, and UNIK, a chic restaurant located on the spectacular rooftop that serves light tapas during the day and à la carte cuisine in the evening with live music.

Unique Destination and Sustainability Efforts

Known for its lush tropical foliage and pristine beaches, Isla Mujeres provides guests with an exclusive island experience that boasts rich diversity in its landscape, people, and culture. To explore the five-mile-long island, the resort provides guests with complimentary golf carts and bikes to enjoy Isla Mujeres’ world-renowned coral reefs, stunning rocky coastline, ancient Mayan ruins and local boutique shops and eateries.

In line with Hyatt’s World of Care platform, sustainable practices intended to protect the natural flora, fauna, and sea life were at the forefront of the development of Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres, and features include eco-friendly building materials and solar panels for water heating and by avoiding single-use plastic. The purpose-drive Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres is deeply committed to protecting the local community and environment through its efforts.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit www.impressionbysecrets.com.