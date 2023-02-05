Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin Celebrates Opening in the Heart of Downtown Austin

Hyatt Hotels Corporation have announced the grand opening of Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, the highly anticipated 31-story hotel in the heart of downtown Austin, marking the second Hyatt Centric property in Texas.

The property is located along Congress Avenue, walking distance from the Texas Capital, Lady Bird Lake, University of Texas campus and in the middle of the action within the vibrant arts and culture district at 721 Congress Avenue. Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin is home to restaurant Luminaire and bar Las Bis helmed by Chef Steve McHugh.





For a local experience, guests can discover museums, shops, restaurants, and music venues right outside the doorsteps of the property. Guests will find two of the city’s most historic buildings and destinations for entertainment and culture next door at the Paramount (est. 1915) and State (est. 1935) theaters. The hotel’s designers, Nelsen Partners (architecture) and UCO Studio (interiors), worked to capture the energy and spirit of Austin and these iconic venues into many areas throughout the property.

The hotel’s interior spaces evoke a modern, bohemian-chic gallery inspired by Austin’s unique style, with nods to the city’s creative and energetic music and art scenes, and will showcase an extensive art collection created by local and Texas-based artists. Each of the hotel’s eclectic 246 guestrooms, including 5 suites, offer Drybar hair dryers, Nespresso coffee makers, BeeKind bath amenities and JBL Bluetooth speakers. Honoring Austin’s famed artistic spirit, guitar-amp nightstands and vintage Paramount and State theatres show posters can be found in guestrooms, as well as portraits in concrete incorporated into columns in the 8th floor lobby. Throughout the hotel, the variation of color, playful texture and materials like stone, tile and wood provide an abundance of eye-catching moments.

Led by San Antonio chef and six-time James Beard Foundation finalist Steve McHugh, Luminaire is the chef’s first Austin restaurant offering full-service, all-day dining and occupies the ground floor of the hotel. Those familiar with his dishes at Thompson San Antonio’s Landrace restaurant and Cured at Pearl will recognize familiar flavors along with plenty of new dishes to explore focused on seasonal local Texas fare and charcuterie, along with a full-service bar offering a selection of classic, well-crafted cocktails, craft beers, and new world wines. Set to be a destination for both locals and travelers, Chef McHugh’s Las Bis terrace bar and lounge is located on the hotel’s 8th floor. Great for a drink and a bite after checking in or following a show at one of the nearby venues, the bar’s outside terrace offers remarkable views of the Austin skyline along with playfully plated conservas, craft cocktails and biodynamic wines. Chef McHugh enlisted the help of Chef Greg Driver to take on the position of executive chef of Luminaire and Las Bis to help bring his vision to the table. In addition to Luminaire and Las Bis, their team will provide in-room dining for guests and catering for the hotel’s four meeting and event spaces.

The hotel has several modern meeting and event space options to host a variety of business and social gatherings. The hotel’s third floor is dedicated to 2,560 square feet of flexible event spaces featuring hardwood floors, state of the art technology, and floor to ceiling windows. An additional 1,400 square feet of event space can be found on the hotel’s 31st floor penthouse, named the “Artist Residence,” which doubles as a space for private functions and boasts spacious living and dining areas with stunning panoramic views of the city and beyond.

Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin is pet friendly and offers a 24/7 fitness center with Peloton bikes and state of the art equipment, a punching bag paying tribute to professional boxer Matt Martinez of Matt’s El Rancho and stunning views of Austin.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit hyattcentriccongressavenueaustin.com.