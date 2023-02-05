Kansas City’s Largest Infrastructure Project Completed on Time and on Budget

Mayor Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City Aviation Department, and its development partners have announced the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open on February 28, 2023—delivering Kansas City’s largest ever infrastructure project on time and on budget.

“For the last four years the project team has worked diligently to keep the New Terminal on schedule and on budget,” said Pat Klein, Director of Aviation. “As we approach the finish line, I thank the stakeholders who’ve contributed greatly and the residents of the entire region for their ongoing support.””From the outset, we committed to make this project transformational by building the capacity of small, minority- and women-owned businesses and training men and women to be part of the workforce of the future. We have exceeded all project goals and are extremely proud of what the team has accomplished,” said Geoffrey Stricker, Senior Managing Director with Edgemoor.

All flight operations, arrivals, and departures, scheduled for February 27, and prior to 1 a.m. on February 28, will occur at the existing terminals. All flights operations, arrivals, and departures, scheduled for after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28 will take place at the new terminal. Overnight, airlines will relocate 31 aircraft from their gates at Terminals B and C to the new terminal to prepare for their morning departures.

First scheduled arrival to the new terminal:

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Southwest #1980 from Chicago (MDW) arrives at 7:40am

The project was a team effort led by the City of Kansas City, the Kansas City Aviation Department, Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate and joint venture Clark | Weitz | Clarkson.

The Build KCI project generated up to 5,000 construction-related jobs with more than 240 Kansas City-area firms tapped to work on the project with more than 130 minority- and women-owned business partners.