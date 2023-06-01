Hyatt Centric Brand to Debut in Africa with Plans for Hyatt Centric Cairo West

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that affiliates of Hyatt and ALDAU Development have entered into a franchise agreement to bring the full-service lifestyle brand, Hyatt Centric, to Egypt, with Hyatt Centric Cairo West.

The 283-key lifestyle hotel will become the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Cairo’s well-established Pyramids Heights Business Park, following the opening of Hyatt Regency Cairo West in 2021, further demonstrating Hyatt’s intentional brand growth in the Europe, Africa and Middle East region.

“We are proud to work with ALDAU Development to bring the Hyatt Centric brand to Egypt,“ said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development, Middle East and Africa, at Hyatt. “This signing is an exciting milestone as the hotel will mark the Hyatt Centric brand debut in Africa, showcasing our commitment to enhancing our lifestyle portfolio, and growing our brand presence in markets that matter most to our guests and World of Hyatt members.”

With a prime location at Cairo’s western end, by the city’s major business hubs and key tourist attractions, Hyatt Centric Cairo West will offer travellers a new way to stay in the Egyptian capital and provide a perfect launchpad to explore the surrounding neighbourhood.

Creating an art journey for the guest from the moment they arrive, the urban hotel’s design will blend cultural elements through the lens of local contemporary artists, incorporating décor that refers to Egyptian crafts, pharaonic heritage and the country’s pop culture. The property will also feature landscaped gardens, a heated outdoor pool, an art wall and inspiring indoor social spaces.

Eng. Bassel Sami Saad, Chairman of ALDAU Development, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Hyatt to deliver our second distinctive hotel experience in this prime location. With the city’s key attractions easily accessible, including the Grand Egyptian Museum and Giza Pyramids, the lifestyle property will be the perfect fit for the cosmopolitan-minded business and leisure travellers looking for accommodation in this increasingly popular neighbourhood.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once open, Hyatt Centric Cairo West will be the second Hyatt branded hotel in Egypt, joining Hyatt Regency Cairo West, and is expected to join more than 50 hotels in the Hyatt Centric brand portfolio globally.

For more information on the Hyatt brand portfolio, visit www.hyatt.com