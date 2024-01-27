Hyatt Announces Upcoming Opening of Hyatt Centric Querétaro in Historic Mexico

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) in collaboration with Inmobiliaria Canels, SA de CV and GACO&BA, announce that their affiliates have entered into an agreement to bring the full-service Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand to Querétaro, Mexico, a historic colonial town in central Mexico that is renowned for its 17th and 18th century Baroque architecture. Hyatt Centric Querétaro will be located in close proximity to the Historic Monument Zone of Querétaro, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, putting savvy travelers in the heart of the action to explore and discover rich culture and history.

Slated to open in 2025, the three-story hotel will offer 105 upscale modern guestrooms and suites, a lobby-level ballroom, multi-functional meetings and events spaces, a variety of food and beverage experiences, as well as a fitness center and rooftop pool. Drawing inspiration from the city’s distinct and well-preserved colonial ambiance, the urban hotel’s design will blend modern and culturally authentic elements that pay homage to the city’s rich history and cosmopolitan essence, as interpreted through the lens of local contemporary artists.

Hyatt Centric Querétaro will be home to Pineda Covalin boutique, bringing the renowned Mexican fashion brand to the destination, providing a unique shopping experience with handcrafted art, apparel and keepsakes. Hyatt Centric Querétaro will also offer three restaurants and two bar concepts helmed by Javier de las Muelas Group, one of the most critically acclaimed mixology maestros in the world. Known for blending tradition, elegance and intelligent creativity, Javier brings his signature gastronomy mastery to the hotel’s dining and bar program.

Throughout the day, guests will savor a full range of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options at Carmencita Café on the ground level, or Carmencita Terrace on the first floor, to indulge in authentic Mexican fare and local specialties. For an innovative dining experience, The Speakeasy restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, serving shared plates alongside expertly crafted cocktails in an elegant setting. Hyatt Centric Querétaro will also welcome Javier de las Muelas’ iconic and award-winning bar concept, DRY Martini, in the hotel’s lobby level and rooftop, focusing on classic and imaginative cocktails overlooking charming views of Querétaro.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Inmobiliaria Canels, SA de CV, and GACO&BA to bring the Hyatt Centric brand to Querétaro,” said Alfredo Reynoso, regional vice president of real estate & development, Hyatt. “This collaboration underscores Hyatt’s dedication to thoughtfully expanding our brand footprint in thriving destinations throughout Mexico. Each Hyatt Centric property serves as a launchpad for adventurous explorers and our latest addition will unlock numerous opportunities to explore Querétaro’s storied heritage, historic monuments and design.”

Hyatt Centric Querétaro will debut within walking distance to Centro Histórico, Querétaro’s historic downtown neighborhood, which boasts a variety of top dining experiences, celebrated museums, charming plazas, lively markets and more than 1,000 historical monuments.

“It is an honor to work alongside Hyatt to deliver a premium hotel experience that will put prime attractions within reach,” said David Xiqui, managing director, GACO&BA. “With GACO&BA’s expert knowledge of the market and Hyatt’s operational excellence, Hyatt Centric Querétaro is sure to be a sought-after destination for locals and travelers.”

Hyatt Centric Querétaro will be the second property in Mexico under the Hyatt Centric brand, alongside Hyatt Centric Campestre León, joining more than 50 hotels in the Hyatt Centric brand portfolio globally.

To learn more about the Hyatt Centric brand, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/development/ourbrands/hyattcentric.