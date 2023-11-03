Singapore Airlines Set to Host AAPA’s 67th Assembly of Presidents

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will host the 67th edition of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Assembly of Presidents on 9 and 10 November 2023. The AAPA, which has 14 member airlines, is the trade association for scheduled international carriers based in the Asia Pacific region1.

More than 200 delegates, attendees, and members of the media from around the world are expected at the Assembly, which will be held at Singapore’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Delegates from member airlines, including Chief Executive Officers and senior management, will be joined by representatives from key stakeholders such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Airports Council International (ACI), Singapore’s Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, as well as the wider aerospace and aviation community.

Mr Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s Acting Minister for Transport, will be the guest of honour at the opening session on Friday, 10 November 2023.

This year’s theme, Sustainable Air Transport Growth in the Asia Pacific, underscores the importance of international air transport and the industry’s commitment to sustainability. The Assembly provides a platform to discuss the opportunities and challenges in the airline industry, and focus on developing a strategy for sustainable growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific airline industry has rebounded from the impact of the pandemic, with the region’s passenger capacity reaching 77% of pre-pandemic levels in August 2023. This has helped to meet the robust demand for air travel, with international passenger traffic in the Asia Pacific doubling from a year before in August 2023 and expected to reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer Singapore Airlines, says: “Singapore Airlines is pleased to host our friends and partners at this year’s AAPA Assembly. Deeper collaboration between airlines, as well as with our partners and stakeholders in the ecosystem, is critical for sustainable growth. This will help to ensure that future generations continue to enjoy the many benefits that aviation brings. We look forward to meaningful discussions that will help to lay the groundwork for an even brighter future for the Asia Pacific’s airline industry.”

Mr Subhas Menon, Director General of the AAPA added: “2023 is a watershed year for Asia Pacific aviation. Air travel is again charging ahead even as the broader global economy comes off the boil. As it looks to return to growth, the industry must navigate challenging geopolitical, economic and climate realities. Against this backdrop, and with the line-up of influential speakers, no doubt that this year’s Assembly of Presidents will deliver many provoking yet inspiring conversations.”

For further information on the AAPA 67th Assembly of Presidents, please visit the website.