Hudson to lead Matetsi Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Jonathan Hudson has been appointed general manager at Matetsi Victoria Falls.

Hudson will take over from Franco Rienzo, who has been general manager of the property for the past two and a half years, on December 1st.

Rienzo is returning to his native Italy.

With over three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Hudson prides himself on delivering service excellence with authentic Zimbabwean hospitality.

He commented: “It was a great pleasure working alongside Franco Rienzo for the past few months.

“I look forward to continuing his great work and elevating Matetsi Victoria Falls even further in 2020.

“I have a wonderful and supportive team and together, we look forward to welcoming back our loyal guests.”

Over the past two years, Matetsi Victoria Falls has undergone a successful rebrand and as a result, is proud to have secured both Virtuoso and Traveller Made affiliations.

Matetsi Victoria Falls, located on the banks of the spectacular Zambezi River within its own 55,000-hectare private wildlife conservation area, is one of Africa’s most stylish luxury lodges.

The family owners have combined their experience in luxury hospitality with their passion for conservation to create an offering that showcases the rich and varied beauty of Zimbabwe, from its people through to its wildlife in this magnificent African wilderness.