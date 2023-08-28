Fastjet Zimbabwe increases frequencies from Bulawayo and Johannesburg

Flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg will increase from a daily service to 12 weekly flights with the re-introduction of a morning service adding a choice of frequencies and flexibility for travel between these cities.

“We are pleased to offer our customers enhanced travel frequencies for business and leisure between Bulawayo and Johannesburg. Our additional flight frequency will provide a choice to the people from the city of Bulawayo with the convenience of a day’s return trip to Johannesburg”, said Nunurai Ndawana spokesperson of fastjet Zimbabwe.

Fastjet Zimbabwe’s chief commercial officer, Vivian Ruwuya, added: “As a proud Zimbabwean airline, we remain committed to connectivity. We are delighted to offer 12 weekly flights from Bulawayo to Johannesburg. These extra frequencies will greatly enhance the flexibility we offer. It will allow for a genuine day trip for the South African on business whilst also offering a similar opportunity for the Zimbabwean traveller. By selecting the best of our new fare families to suit the traveller’s requirements, these new flights will greatly enhance the products we offer at fastjet.”