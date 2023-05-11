The newly appointed ATTA CEO Jon Danks and ATTA Chair Nick Astlin meet with Tourism Ministers

In a truly unique moment of collaboration, the newly appointed ATTA CEO Jon Danks and ATTA Chair Nick Astlin met with the Honourable Ministers for Tourism for Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia at the end of the second day of Indaba 2023, held in Durban, South Africa.

ATTA is a membership organisation that for thirty years has been providing digital and event platforms that support the growth of tourism across Africa, by connecting global buyers with providers of African ground and air products. Indaba 2023 has been a record-breaking year for ATTA, as the largest exhibitor at the world’s biggest pan-African tourism event, with ATTA’s stand presence exceeding all events in its thirty-year history, signalling a strong return of tourism to the continent. To round off a busy day of discussions on the second day of the event held at the ICC in Durban South Africa, the informal meeting took place between ATTA CEO Jon Danks, ATTA Chair Nick Astlin and the Right Honourable Ministers, Mrs Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Tourism Malawi, Mr Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Zimbabwe and Mr Rodney Sikumba, Tourism Minister, Zambia.

For further information: [email protected]