HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts Partners with Brand Ambassador Jingting Bai

HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, a member of IHG Hotels& Resorts, recently announced its partnership with new brand ambassador – actor Jingting Bai, who will join the brand to convey the elegance and charm of Chinese aesthetics. Along with the announcement, HUALUXE is also launching its ‘Eight refined cultural activities’, to further extends its iconic ‘HUALUXE Gathering’, showcasing the essence of Chinese traditional arts and culture through the timeless, transforming hotels into not only places of accommodation but also platforms for cultural immersion and exchange.

Florence Hu, Chief Marketing Officer, IHG Greater China, said, “Adhering to IHG ‘in China, for China’ commitment and deep understanding of the Chinese market, we made the far-sighted decisions on HUALUXE. As a premium hotel brand tailored for Chinese guests and travelers who appreciate Chinese culture, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts continually creates a unique stay experience that embodies Chinese cultural heritage. With this in mind, we are delighted to be joined by young actor Jingting Bai as our brand ambassador, as his gentle and elegant demeanor perfectly align with the HUALUXE brand. Together, we aim to bring HUALUXE’s Chinese aesthetics to a new generation of travelers, showcasing the charm of Chinese culture.”

Jingting Bai, Brand Ambassador of HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, said, “I am thrilled to become the brand ambassador for HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. In HUALUXE Hotels, the essence of Chinese culture permeates every aspect, from the refined experiences of dining and seasonal transitions to the captivating moments. Join me at HUALUXE to immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of Chinese aesthetics.”

Embracing Chinese Aesthetics at HUALUXE

Since its establishment in 2012, HUALUXE has been dedicated to providing guests with a premium hotel experience rich in Chinese cultural characteristics. Upholding the brand’s philosophy of integrating Chinese aesthetics into daily life, HUALUXE aims to create an immersive cultural experience rooted in Chinese beauty, encompassing aspects of clothing, food, accommodation, and HUALUXE Gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clothing: Visually Showcasing Chinese Elegance

In collaboration with Chinese fashion designer GRACE CHEN, HUALUXE has created a series of new staff uniforms inspired by Chinese cultural aesthetics. The modern designs embody both elegance and resilience, showcasing the beauty of the East in every gesture and conveying the allure of Chinese heritage to guests.

Food: Experiencing Chinese Etiquette Centered around ‘eat’ and ‘meet’

HUALUXE has developed a deep understanding of the habits of Chinese travelers, and accordingly offers opportunities for ‘eat’ and ‘meet’ through unique culinary and social experiences. As the partner of the popular TV series ‘Destined’ featuring brand ambassador Jingting Bai, HUALUXE offering themed Chinese afternoon tea which presenting the unique charm of Chinese cuisine through handmade tea snacks. Individual hotels are taking this further, with HUALUXE Xi’an Chanba bringing nationally acclaimed senior tea artist, who also is the long-spout teapot performers, to showcase Chinese tea culture. HUALUXE Shanghai Changfeng Park is introducing the fusion afternoon tea, incorporating Chinese exclusive flavors of tea, soy milk, and traditional Shanghai yogurt into Western-style desserts. HUALUXE Kunshan Huaqiao offers a Kunqu Opera-themed afternoon tea, where guests can experience traditional Chinese cuisine and culture in the brand’s distinctive social space, ‘LUXE Tea’.

Accommodation: Conveying Elegance with Chinese Aesthetics

HUALUXE’s revamp its design and architecture features embodies the beauty of Chinese traditional craftsmanship and color palettes through the concept of ‘One stay, one heritage’. The signature F&B highlights the taste and beauty of Chinese culinary culture. Gardenesque scenes showcase the essence of traditional Chinese garden architecture in a natural and relaxed manner, while the spatial sequence presents the aesthetics of traditional indoor architecture. HUALUXE Gathering, meanwhile, conveys the elegance of Chinese social spaces and etiquette. These design features combine to comprehensively present the experience of Chinese aesthetics to guests. Chinese elements further pervade every detail of the stay experience, as HUALUXE collaborated with Chinese ink brush artist Jiu Chen, to incorporates classical Chinese opera into room amenities, including keycards, umbrellas, and paper bags, offering guests a distinctive of Chinese art throughout their surroundings.

HUALUXE Gathering: Offering Immersive Experiences of Chinese Culture into daily life

HUALUXE has meticulously created the exclusive “HUALUXE Gathering” to bring Chinese aesthetics and cultural heritage to life. In February, HUALUXE has partnered with QQ Music to present a captivating HUALUXE Gathering livestream concert on QQ music. HUALUXE Nanjing Yangtze River hosted the ‘HUALUXE Gathering’ World Book Day event, inviting guests to enjoy tea, read books, and share the everyday moments of a Chinese aesthetic lifestyle. The ‘Eight refined cultural activities’ serves as a continuation of the HUALUXE Gathering philosophy, allowing guests to experience the essence of Chinese culture on a deeper level. Through immersive experiences such as tea ceremonies, chess matches, musical performances, gardening, savoring the sound of rain, calligraphy, and literary pursuits, guests could appreciate Chinese aesthetics together with fellow enthusiasts.

HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts currently offers a total of 20 hotels in operation and 22 hotels under construction in the Greater China region. Newly opened hotels include the HUALUXE Nanjing Yuhua, HUALUXE Sanya Yalong Bay Resort, and HUALUXE Guiyang Financial City, covering popular cities and vacation destinations. In the future, HUALUXE will maintain steady development, delving into traditional Chinese culture while bringing an engaging experience of Chinese aesthetics to more destinations.