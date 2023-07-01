IHG Hotels & Resorts extends partnership with Pride in London for second year

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with Pride in London – the UK’s biggest and most diverse Pride event – for a second year.

Led by its LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group (ERG), ‘Out & Open’, the extension of the relationship reflects IHG’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in its workplaces, hotels and local communities.

Taking place on 1 July, the event is an annual celebration that brings together millions of people from diverse backgrounds to honour the LGBTQ+ community, promote equality, and advocate for the rights of all individuals.

Setting off from in front of InterContinental London Park Lane, a group of colleagues from across its hotels and corporate offices in the UK will participate in this year’s parade, proudly marching alongside the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to show their support for diversity and equality.

Stephen Quick and Peter Brennan, Co-Executive Sponsors of Out & Open Employee Resource Group, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “At IHG, we believe that every individual should be celebrated, respected and treated with dignity, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Out & Open’s partnership with Pride in London is a great moment in time to reinforce our year-round commitment to creating an inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community, both within our organisation and in the world around us.”

Will De’Athe-Morris at Pride in London added: “We are thrilled to have support and partnership from IHG Hotels & Resorts for a second year. Their increased commitment directly supports the members of London’s LGBTQ+ communities by allowing us to run the UK’s largest free-to-access Pride event, reinforcing our shared goal to advance visibility, unity and equality for all LGBTQ+ people – advocating for the freedoms that will enable everyone to live their lives on an equal footing.”

Out & Open is one of nearly 30 ERG chapters at IHG, which are voluntary groups that provide platforms for its colleagues and promote workplace diversity across areas including sexuality, ethnic diversity, gender, disability, wellbeing, family and early careers.

In 2022, IHG was proud to partner with Pride in London for the first time, with a group of Out & Open members from corporate offices and hotels marching alongside allies, friends and partners. IHG also sponsored the ‘Proud and Loud’ concert held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in aid of raising money for the Pride in London Unity Fund. IHG will also be supporting UK Black Pride again in 2023 for a second year running.