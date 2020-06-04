Hotelbeds signs activities partnership with Trip.com

Hotelbeds has announced a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group.

The partnership will provide Trip.com with access to Hotelbeds’ Beyond the Bed portfolio of more than 18,000 activities in 690 destinations, 25,000 transfer routes in 1,100 destinations, as well as theme-park attractions and entrance tickets for events all over the world.

Products from the portfolio will be directly connected with Trip.com Group’s system via API connectivity.

End customers will get access to Beyond the Bed’s attractive portfolio of tours and activities through Trip.com Group’s in-destination services sales points, holiday packaging and packaged tour channels.

Forrest Zhang, managing director, China, Hotelbeds, said: “We’re very pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Trip.com Group as their customers are highly-valued by our supplier partners all around the world.

“We’ve worked hard over the last few years to make our ancillaries product range more and more relevant for Chinese travellers and our local sales team presence in China ensures that the sales process is China-friendly.

“Trip.com Group has more than 43 per cent market share of China’s online tourism, itself the biggest tourism market in the world, and the market is rapidly growing year-on-year so we expect this partnership to generate significant sales growth for our supplier partners around the world.”

Trip.com Group is a provider of online travel and related services that operates the Trip.com, Ctrip and Skyscanner brands.

Xiaojiang Yu, chief executive of the tickets and activities business unit at Trip.com Group, said: “We’re very excited to gain access to in-destination ancillary services via the Beyond the Bed portfolio of Hotelbeds.

“Many of our customers look for unique travel products that can give them authentic local experiences when travelling internationally and the Hotelbeds range of products and high level of exclusive deals is both incomparable and, importantly, adapted for the needs of Chinese travellers.”