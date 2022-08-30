Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach Welcomes New General Manager

Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach is delighted to announce the new appointment of Takashi Hoshino as the new general manager starting on 22 August 2022.

Takashi Hoshino is a seasoned hotelier with over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry. He started his career with operation training programs in several hotels under Okura Nikko Hotels and Savoy Group in Japan and London. Later expanded his expertise to Sales & Marketing and Room Division in Amsterdam and Japan.

Prior to joining Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach, Takashi Hoshino joined the several pre-opening offices of Okura Nikko Hotels. During his appointment there, he set up a sales channel and IT system for Room Division such as OTA, wholesaler, metasearch, PMS, etc.

With his expertise, he will create a strong organization through a wide range of teamwork as he believes as a hotelier that staff is one of the most important assets to the operating hotel. “I am honored and humbled to be appointed as general manager of Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach. I am excited to work in Bali’s tourism recovery along with this energetic team at this great property, location, and beautiful white sandy beach. Pandemic changed the hotel operation and travel trends. Therefore, we will find the best configuration of hotel operations to go back to the new normal.” Said Takashi Hoshino, General Manager at Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach.

He added, “I’m very excited about my new role and look forward to contributing my ideas and skills to further elevate the success of the hotel.” Under his leadership, the beachfront resort will continue to provide guests with Japanese hospitality banded together with Balinese generosity.

