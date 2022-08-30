Cambodia to take part in Vietnam tourism expo

Tourism Minister Thong Khon will head the Cambodian delegation at the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2022 (ITE HCMC 2022) to be held from September 8 to 10 under the theme ‘Growing Forward Together.’

As the largest annual international travel event in Vietnam, organised by Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, ITE HCMC 2022 aims to enhance exchanges, tourism promotion and business opportunities for Vietnamese and foreign tourism companies and associations, said a release.

The event, supported by the Tourism Alliance of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, is to be held at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in a hybrid format – a physical event, complemented with virtual components such as virtual B2B meetings with buyers, conferences and live streaming.

The Tourism Ministry of Cambodia will have its booth at the event this year. Another highlight will be ‘Cambodia Night’ on September 8, where the country will have the opportunity to showcase its various art and cultural forms. Vietnam MICE Forum, Vietnam Night ‘Dear Gạo’ and Korea Night on September 9 are the other highlights of the event.

The expo was not held in the last two years due to Covid-19 and this year it is expected to attract over 300 participating companies and 150 high-level buyers from over 50 countries and territories, together with more than 30,000 trade visitors, all gathering in one place, over the three days, the release said.

Travel businesses from Australia, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Romania, Poland, Japan, Korea, India, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Kuwait are expected to attend the event. More than 6,000 B2B meetings between buyers and exhibitors have also been scheduled.

The ‘Business Matching’ activity at the event will be an opportunity for exhibitors and buyers to open B2B cooperation and enhance trade promotion. For successful business negotiations, a contract signing ceremony will be held directly at the event.

Vietnam, a fast-growing tourism destination, attracted nearly one million international visitors in the first seven months of the year. The event is expected to promote inbound tourism to Vietnam and the Mekong sub-region.



According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), the country registered an increase of nearly nine times tourist arrivals in the first seven months of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said: “As the leading international tourism event in Vietnam and the region, the expo is constantly improving in terms of scale and quality, and actively promoting the recovery of tourism in Vietnam and the region.”

Miss International Peace 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien (Communications Ambassador of ITE HCMC 2022) and Miss Thailand Coco Arayha Suparurk will attend the expo.

Ho Chi Minh City will also host the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 on September 7. The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the ‘travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars,’ the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe.