Holtzhuizen appointed hotel manager at the Belfry

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has appointed Quin Holtzhuizen to the role of general manager at the property.

He joins the team with over 22 years of experience in hospitality and will report directly to resort director, Chris Eigelaar.

In the role, Holtzhuizen will be responsible for overseeing hotel operations, ensuring an exemplary experience for guests and that the team at the hotel and resort in Royal Sutton Coldfield remains motivated and happy.

Most recently he was general manager of the Bodmin Jail Hotel in Cornwall and prior to that was general manager for Crowne Plaza Felbridge, Gatwick.

During his career Holtzhuizen has worked in many roles, from porter to general manager, meaning he has a wealth of valuable knowledge across the spectrum of hotel operations.

On joining the Belfry team, Holtzhuizen said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have joined the Belfry and I am excited to play my role in the resort’s future.

“As well as ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional stays for our guests, I will be looking at innovative ways in which we can take forward the brand and remain market leaders.”