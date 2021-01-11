Eigelaart appointed resort general manager at the Belfry

The Belfry Hotel & Resort, an award-winning luxury hotel and resort in Royal Sutton Coldfield, has announced the promotion of Chris Eigelaart to the role of resort general manager.

Eigelaart, who joined the Belfry in 2018 as general manager, has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality sector having worked in hotels and resorts across the UK.

He has previously held roles at DoubleTree by Hilton, Locke Hotels, Sofitel, the Midland Hotel and QHotels.

Having grown up in the hospitality industry in South Africa, his vast experience within the sector is a huge asset to the Belfry.

Eigelaar said: “It is an honour to take on the role of resort general manager and continue to deliver and build on what we have created at the Belfry and ensure we retain our position as a major player in the hospitality industry, while still offering our guests the same warm and welcoming award-winning Belfry experience that we are renowned for.

“I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities with the Belfry team,”

The hospitality and events sectors have been especially badly hit during the pandemic however, the resort still has a number of successes to celebrate.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort was recently announced as the venue for the much-anticipated Betfred British Masters 2021, and was recently awarded for its high-quality facilities and exceptionally high standard of service, as it retained its position as the World’s Best Golf Hotel, England’s Best Golf Hotel and England’s Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards.