Davies Tanner continues to grow client list

Specialist tourism, travel and business events communications agency, Davies Tanner, has seen significant client growth in the second half of 2019, securing over £400,000 of additional fee income.

New clients include the Belfry Hotel & Resort, in Sutton Coldfield, leading international serviced residence owner-operator, the Ascott Limited, and Markerstudy’s leisure portfolio.

The latter includes One Warwick Park hotel and Salomons Estate in Tunbridge Wells, as well as Bewl Water on the Kent and East Sussex border.

In addition, the agency has also extended its briefs with clients including Visit Scotland Business Events, Mulberry Cottages and Laura Ashley Hotels.

The VisitScotland account was retained for a further three years following a competitive open tender and has been expanded to include a new global communications brief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the appointment, Neil Brownlee, head of business events, VisitScotland, said: “Davies Tanner’s inherent understanding of our business and position as changemakers within the business events industry meant that their response to our brief was some way ahead of the competition.

“VisitScotland Business Events has embarked on a very ambitious strategy to grow our business globally and I have no doubt that in davies tanner we have the right partner on board to support us in delivering quantifiable results.”

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has appointed Davies Tanner to implement a PR campaign to drive awareness of the resort outside of its golf heartland in the consumer media and the business trade press.

Gail Aldridge, marketing director at the Belfry Hotel & Resort, commented on the appointment: “It’s an exciting time for The Belfry as we embark on a repositioning of our property.

“Davies Tanner showed a very clear understanding of our business and had some exciting creative ideas to support us as we look to grow in 2020 and beyond. We’re delighted to have them on board.”