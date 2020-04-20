Belfry Hotel places charity at centre stage in 2020

The Belfry Hotel & Resort will donate its entire green fee income on its first day of reopening to a number of UK charities.

Recognised as the World’s Best Golf Hotel by voters at the World Golf Awards, the Belfry was set to host over 30 charity golf days this year.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, donations and many fund-raising activities have been cancelled or postponed, so any support the course can offer will help meet the shortfall.

The donations from the resort’s green fees will support a variety of causes, from cancer, heart, kidney and Parkinson’s treatment, children’s hospitals and hospices, to charity trusts supporting ex-sportsmen.

It also includes the two nominated Belfry charities for 2020, Matt Hampson Foundation and LoveBrum.

Katie Niland, sales director at the Belfry, said: “We want to share some positivity and support during what is an exceptionally challenging time for many charities who rely on donations to survive and show our support for the amazing work they do.

“At the Belfry, we have the pleasure to host many charity golf days a year, so we want to take this opportunity to give something back so they can continue to help those who need it most.”

She added: “We therefore really want the first day we open the courses to count.

“The Brabazon, PGA National and the Derby will all be available to play and there will be some fun opportunities out on the courses to donate further, so whether you are a beginner, amateur or pro golfer, it’s sure to be a great day for some truly fantastic causes.”

The Belfry Hotel & Resort is an award-winning hotel situated in the heart of the country in Royal Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire.