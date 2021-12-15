Belfry Hotel & Resort to welcome British Masters

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has been chosen as the host venue for the much-anticipated Betfred British Masters.

The event will take place from May 5-8 next year.

The Betfred British Masters will be hosted by former Masters champion, Danny Willett, and will take place on the Belfry’s award-winning Brabazon course.

The location is recognised as world-class, with a rich golfing history having previously hosted many significant golf events including the Ryder Cup and the Betfred British Masters in 2021.

Chris Eigelaar, resort general manager at the Belfry, said: “We are very proud that the Betfred British Masters will be returning to The Belfry in May.

“It will be fantastic to welcome the players back to our iconic Brabazon course and we are very excited that this time we can also welcome spectators to watch the tournament.”

Earlier this year, ahead of the Betfred British Masters 2021, the Brabazon underwent several enhancements to bring it up to date with new technologies and to make it more challenging.

The update introduced new additional fourth tees to greatly improve the golfing experience while remaining a par 72 course.

The course was also recently awarded England’s Best Golf Course and Europe’s Best Golf Course for its unrivalled conditioning and layout at the World Golf Awards.