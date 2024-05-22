Holidayme unlocks 100,000+ curated sightseeing and attraction options with Servantrip

Servantrip, the world’s leading B2B activities and transfers platform, has today announced a global strategic partnership with Holidayme,a leading B2B travel solutions provider dedicated to empowering travel agents and service providers worldwide under the Traveazy Group.

The partnership will provide Holidayme – which has 10,000+ travel agent clients in over 50 countries and is based in Dubai – with full access to Servantrip’s portfolio via an API connection.

As such, the clients of Holidayme will have access to a portfolio of 100,000+ curated tours & activities experiences in the main destinations Holidayme is selling. In addition, users of Holidayme can gain access to the wider Servantrip portfolio of 700,000 exceptional experiences catering to diverse travelers.

Meanwhile Servantrip’s many supplier partners benefit from strengthened distribution through Holidayme’s 10,000+ travel agencies, giving them access to incremental, hard-to-reach, real-time bookings.

In addition, Holidayme’s travel agent clients gain a cross-selling opportunity through the functionality that Servantrip offers that allows users to make several bookings in the same reservation.

Anand Srinivasan, Chief Business Officer, Holidayme said: “Our travel agents rely on us to deliver the finest and most exclusive products at competitive prices. After a thorough market evaluation, we found Servantrip to be the ideal partner. This collaboration ensures that our travel agents can access an unparalleled selection of tours and activities, enhancing the value and experience we offer to our clients.”

Manuel Núñez, CEO at Servantrip added: “We are hugely excited to be working with such a well-known brand that is so dedicated and passionate about giving its travel agent clients the best of everything. At Servantrip we understand the importance for frontline travel agents of having the right tours & activities products and how that in-destination part of the package can make or break a sale, whilst also making someone’s trip a memory to cherish forever if you get it right.”

