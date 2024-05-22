Finnair and IAG Loyalty expand partnership

Finnair and IAG Loyalty have taken to the skies with an expanded partnership, offering customers the opportunity to link their loyalty programme account.

The new relationship will, for the first time, allow members to link their Finnair Plus and British Airways Executive Club accounts, allowing the seamless transfer of Avios between both loyalty programme accounts.

This move is the next step of Finnair officially adopting Avios as its loyalty currency, following a partnership with IAG Loyalty.

From 22 May, customers will have the ability to transfer Avios between accounts by simply logging into their Finnair Plus account at finnair.com, and choosing to link their British Airways Executive Club account.

British Airways customers will also be able to easily transfer their Avios to Finnair, by logging into their Executive Club account on ba.com, and linking this with Finnair Plus.

As part of the move, members will be able to transfer Avios as often as they wish, up to any value.

This means members holding Avios on their British Airways Executive Club account will now have the ability to transfer their Avios to a Finnair Plus account and use them, for example, to upgrade their travel class on a Finnair flight, or vice versa.

The new initiative will also give customers increased opportunities to collect and use Avios, with access to both Finnair Plus awards and partners, but also to those of the British Airways Executive Club.

This means customers can easily collect Avios when flying with either airline, redeem those hard-earned Avios on flights, or simply collect and use them when shopping, eating, or booking experiences with both Finnair and British Airways’ partners.

Pekka Antila, Finnair Head of Loyalty, said: “As we continue on our journey into a new era with Finnair Plus, we are excited to be joining forces with our friends at British Airways.

“From 22 May, customers will benefit from being able to link their Finnair Plus and British Airways Executive Club accounts, allowing the seamless transfer of Avios.

“Customers will also enjoy a new and expanded range of opportunities to collect and use Avios, with access to both Finnair Plus and British Airways Executive Club’s partners.

“This move has been a long-time coming, and we know it will prove popular with customers in the UK, Finland, and across the world, who choose to fly with both Finnair and British Airways.”

Customers will also now have the option to link their British Airways Executive Club account and Qatar Airways Privilege Club or Iberia Plus account.

Finnair’s loyalty programme, Finnair Plus, entered a new era on 9 March 2024, with Avios being adopted as its new loyalty currency.

The programme, which is now spend-based, includes a range of new benefits including more collect-and-use opportunities with Avios partners and extra rewards, such as additional upgrade benefits, when reaching certain point limits within their existing tier.

Avios, a leading global reward currency, is also used by Finnair’s oneworld partners’ loyalty programmes - British Airways Executive Club, Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and Iberia Plus.

For further information on Finnair’s move to Avios, please visit finnair.com/gb-en/finnair-plus/avios