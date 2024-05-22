Americans Expect to Spend a Record-Breaking $221 Billion on Summer Vacations This Year

Americans continue to signal that travel is splurge-worthy and are again setting new records for vacation spending in 2024. For a second consecutive year, Allianz Partners USA’s annual Vacation Confidence Index* found that Americans’ total spend on summer vacations is expected to remain north of the $200 billion mark, this year exceeding $221.6 billion.

According to the travel insurance and assistance provider, Americans have more than doubled their projected summer vacation spending since the inception of the pandemic. The 2024 figure represents an approximately 3.5% increase over last year, but a whopping 118% jump compared to 2019.

In 2024, the average American household is anticipated to spend $2,843 on their summer vacation, topping $2,000 for the fifth time since Allianz Partners began tracking vacation habits in 2009. Creeping up slightly over last year, the figure continues its steady climb from 2020’s pandemic-related dip and shows a healthy 40% increase over 2019, which is fueled by more Americans planning to travel in 2024 (61%) versus 2019 (42%).

“This summer, we expect to again see a record-breaking number of Americans traveling for their summer vacations. Whether trips are planned for a neighboring state or an international bucket-list destination, an increase in traveler numbers can translate to an increase in unexpected and undesirable travel delays,” said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. “While travel costs remain inflated, our survey confirms Americans are not letting sticker shock hamper their vacation plans which makes investing in a travel insurance policy with travel delay coverage a smart move to protect their considerable trip investment.”

The Vacation Confidence Index has been conducted each summer since 2009 by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners USA. A vacation is defined as a leisure trip of at least one week to a place that is 100 miles or more from home.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

ADVERTISEMENT

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners. For this survey, a sample of 2,010 Americans aged 18+ was interviewed from April 15 to 22, 2024 via the Ipsos Online Omnibus. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults been polled. Quota sampling and weighting were employed in order to balance demographics and ensure that the sample’s composition reflects that of the actual U.S. population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Credibility intervals are wider among subsets of the population.