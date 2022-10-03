Hilton Singapore Orchard Introduces ‘Smart Oasis’ Function Space

Hilton Singapore Orchard introduces the Smart Oasis, a unique meeting space located on Level 5 of the hotel that comprises seven function rooms and two breakout areas designed for inspiring events.

Perfectly timed to support the recovery of Singapore’s Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Events (MICE) industry, Hilton Singapore Orchard, the largest Hilton Hotel in Asia Pacific, is one of Asia’s best new destinations for MICE in the heart of Orchard Road.

Boasting 16 highly versatile event spaces spanning over 2,400 square metres, along with two pillarless ballrooms and 1,080 refurbished rooms and suites, Hilton Singapore Orchard is the newest of Singapore’s three largest hotel and MICE facilities in terms of keys and events capabilities. Its premier address, extensive room inventory, exceptional 790 square metre Executive Lounge and collection of world-class dining destinations make Hilton Singapore Orchard the ideal venue for business and social gatherings as the world rebalances post-Covid and the region reopens.

Cedric Nubul, general manager, Hilton Singapore Orchard, said, “Along with the new Smart Oasis, our state-of-the-art MICE facilities and talented team are innovating new ways for groups to connect, collaborate and celebrate. Deemed as one of the best new meeting venues in Asia, we aspire to set a new benchmark for delivering events experiences that are sustainable, low on waste and high on impact, value and creativity.”

During the hotel’s extensive SG $150 million renovation, an entire level that was formerly a carpark was creatively converted into the hotel’s signature Smart Oasis, a unique meeting space that is perfectly designed for event goers to come together for collaboration and connection.

Developed by internationally acclaimed design firm Avalon Collective who is responsible for much of the hotel’s design, Smart Oasis is also inspired by the Orchard Trail Experience, incorporating cutting-edge technology and natural elements with modern design that pays homage to the precinct’s plantation history. The central space at its heart has been thoughtfully designed to bring nature inside with a dry garden and a Barrisol stretch ceiling to simulate the feeling of natural light.

Cedric Jaccard, creative director, Avalon Collective, said, “In designing the Smart Oasis experience, our team was keenly aware that there is more business done during the breakout session than in the meeting room. As such we designed a space focused on the time between meetings to create an oasis for guests to meet with purpose and connect with each other.”

Large with a residential feel, Smart Oasis is a flexible, porous space that allows customisable experiences for any number of events, including business meetings, exhibitions and product launches. The location is ideal for boardroom meetings or mid-scale business seminars for up to 185 guests with seven separate conference rooms and breakout spaces. Meeting rooms are named after different local tree species such as Tembusu, Ficus, Rhu and Mahogany, and are equipped with the latest technology including oversized LED screens for hybrid meetings and screenings. The majority of rooms offer two LED screens for additional content and flexibility, custom-built conference tables with built-in plugs and USB ports and ergonomic chairs.