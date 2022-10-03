Tourism Minister, Red Sea Governor inaugurate largest tourist walkway in Hurghada

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa and Governor of Red Sea Amr Hanafi inaugurated the third and final phase of the tourist walkway in Hurghada, along with the city’s first recreational park.

Several tourist resorts and hotel facilities are located along the new walkway. The first phase of the walkway was established more than 20 years ago, with a length of about 6,000 metres.

The Tourism Minister said the walkway is one of the most important tourist attractions in the city. He stressed the Egyptian government’s keenness to establish many tourist projects in various cities to develop the services provided to visitors.

He explained that improving the visit experience for tourists is one of the most prominent axes of the Egyptian national tourism strategy, which will be launched during the first quarter of 2023 to increase inbound tourism and provide various products that suit all visitors.

Moreover, the Governor of Red Sea stressed that the development of the walkway has transformed it into the largest open museum. He noted that the development process included infrastructure upgrading as a new sewage network, service centres, and cafeterias were established. A cycling path was also launched along with recreational places.

The governor said that the third phase of the project also included developing public beaches to serve the growing tourist traffic in Hurghada. He noted that Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly follows up on all development projects in the governorate, and provides all support to overcome any obstacles facing the development plan.

During the opening of the walkway, both officials were briefed through a visual presentation on the development stages of the project.

Source: Daily News Egypt