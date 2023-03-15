TUI LAUNCHES BIGGEST EVER WINTER PROGRAMME WITH 150,000 MORE SEATS

TUI, the leading global travel and leisure company, is adding a further 150,000 additional seats for UK customers for winter 2023. TUI expects demand for winter sun to increase following positive bookings, with North African destinations providing great value and guaranteed sun.

With nine additional flights added for the full winter season, including a new flight to Boa Vista, Cape Verde from Birmingham, and weekly flights to Sid, Cape Verde from Glasgow, Birmingham and East Midlands, plus a new weekly flight to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from Manchester, London Gatwick and Newcastle, holidaymakers have even more choice with TUI this winter.

Egypt

Following recent news that TUI added Marsa Alam as a new winter spot in Egypt with two weekly flights from London Gatwick, the leading travel company have added 80,000 more seats for the winter season. A solid winter sun favourite, Egypt offers the highest number of seats and holiday options across TUI’s North African destinations. There will be a weekly Monday flight to Sharm El Sheikh from Manchester and London Gatwick plus a weekly Wednesday flight from Newcastle. In addition to four weekly flights from London Gatwick and Manchester, three weekly flights from Birmingham and two weekly flights from Glasgow, Bristol and East Midlands, TUI is adding a Saturday flight from Manchester and London Gatwick and a brand-new Cardiff flight from Easter 2024. Hurghada is another popular spot in Egypt and TUI is adding a London Gatwick and Manchester airport Saturday flight from Easter 2024, following strong Easter bookings this year to the destination.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde has grown in popularity for British sun seekers since launching in 2005. With a further 45,000 seats added for this winter, customers can take advantage of the long sandy beaches, perfect temperatures and cultural spots off the west coast of Africa. TUI is adding a third weekly flight to Boa Vista from Birmingham, as well as weekly UK departures to Sal from Newcastle, Glasgow and East Midlands airport.

Tunisia

With incredible deals, Tunisia is a perfect sunbathing spot with great all-inclusive beach front resorts for customers looking for value breaks. TUI is adding 15,000 new seats with new flights to Enfidha from Bristol, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham, starting from Easter 2024. This came as extra flights were also added to Enfindha from Newcastle in February half term.

Morocco

The rise of Morocco as one of the most popular winter destinations has continued, and to meet demand, TUI is offering additional flights from Easter 2024 to provide 10 and 11 night durations to Agadir from Birmingham, and to Marrakesh from Birmingham and Bristol, both starting from Easter 2024.

Andrew Flintham, Managing Director for TUI UK commented:

“Our North Africa destinations have gone from strength to strength with UK customers and remain a very important part of our vast holiday programme. I am really pleased we can offer customers further choice with 150,000 more seats for winter 2023 to amazing destinations. We’re seeing strong demand for travel, with bookings suggesting that customers are keen to plan far in advance for their perfect holiday.

“At TUI, we offer unrivalled choice and flexibility travelling to 180 destinations worldwide, flying from 20 UK airports, our growing TUI cities programme and our owned concepts like TUI Blue as well as Marella Cruises, TUI River Cruises and Crystal Ski, and today’s news further confirms this.”

“TUI is proud to be an award winning travel company – recently winning Best Travel Company for summer sun holidays, Best Travel Company for winter sun holidays, Best Travel Company for Lakes and Mountains holidays and Best Travel Company for Ski/ Winter sports holidays at the British Travel Awards.”

For those still looking to book their break, TUI’s value hub Home of Holiday Value | TUI.co.uk features top tips on saving money and budgeting including best off-season destinations, deals of the week, current discount codes and easy free kids place finder to save money on your family holiday. Customers who book early can lock in their £0 deposit and spread the cost of their holiday over time with manageable instalments. Equally TUI’s value hub signposts people looking for last minute escapes for those who like to be spontaneous.