Hilton Molino Stucky Venice Presents Pasqua Perfetta Easter Experiences

Hilton Molino Stucky Venice, the five-star hotel and former flour mill on Giudecca island, has announced a series of Easter offerings to help families experience the Pasqua perfetta this April.

From festive feasts featuring authentic seasonal dishes to spa treatments and even an Easter-themed cocktail, the hunt for Easter ends at this canal-side retreat.

A Gourmet Spring Awakening

Hilton Molino Stucky Venice’s new Executive Chef Ivan Fargnoli and his talented brigade will serve the most tempting of Easter treats across the hotel’s spoiling dining destinations, Bacaromi, Aromi, Rialto Bar & Restaurant and Skyline Rooftop Bar.

A series of Easter specials will grace the menu at Bacaromi restaurant, a locals’ favourite and laid-back family-style eatery, offering guests a cosy and genuine atmosphere and the opportunity to dine like a Venetian. The tantalising Easter menu includes:

Maccheroncini Pasta with Asparagus Cream and Bottarga, a local delicacy of salted, cured fish roe.

Lamb Shank with Puréed Potatoes and Sautéed Raddichio Salad

Traditional Colomba di Pasqua (a dove-shaped sweet Italian bread with candied peel, almonds and pearl sugar, enjoyed at Eastertime) prepared by Pastry Chef Giovanni Petrillo

Over at Skyline, the hotel’s rooftop bar – the highest in all of Venice – guests can unwind with a seasonal cocktail selection while watching the sun set over the city of canals. For an extra spoiling treat, they can even opt for a themed tipple! Inspired by the famous explorer Roggeveen’s discovery of the Rapa Nui island on Easter Sunday, the Rapa Nui cocktail will be exclusively available over the Easter weekend. A delicious combination of N.3 gin from the Netherlands (in honour of the Dutch explorer), Rosolio di Bergamotto Italicus – a fresh and fragrant aperitivo evocative of springtime – and homemade kiwi syrup and grapefruit juice for a seasonal and exotic finish.

Easter Indulgence at eForea Spa

Enjoying its own private entrance within the grounds of Hilton Molino Stucky Venice, eforea Spa has set the bar for wellness in the city and is a firm favourite of guests and locals alike. A relaxing hideaway overlooking the hotel’s garden, the spa includes a relaxation room, two fitness spaces with gym equipment, a sauna, a Turkish bath and jacuzzi, with spa access available.

Ideal for those who prefer their Easter indulgence in wellness form, eforea Spa will offer a series of special treatments for guests staying over the festive weekend. Spa-lovers can choose from an invigorating salt scrub with bergamot essential oil or an illuminating facial treatment.

Festive Fun for all the Family

Families can enjoy a very special Easter breakfast complete with Easter decorations and a surprise or two, while fine-dining establishment Aromi will serve Chef Fargnoli’s signature dishes for those looking for a spot of indulgence.

Hilton Molino Stucky Venice’s much-loved Kids Club will open throughout the Easter weekend from 3-7pm, giving parents the chance to enjoy special time together while their little ones experience a variety of educational activities and games in a special environment, perfect for creating a connection with the city of Venice amongst children, for truly sweet memories that will last a lifetime.

Formerly a flour mill factory on the peaceful island of Giudecca, Hilton Molino Stucky Venice is a modern Venetian masterpiece steeped in history. The historically listed building has been exquisitely restored with a series of recent refurbishments including sophisticated deluxe rooms and spacious elegant suites – some offering guests enviable views of picture-perfect Venice. After arriving by water taxi, guests will be spoiled for choice with 379 rooms and suites, one of the largest spas in Venice, and a collection of bars and restaurants. Hilton Molino Stucky Venice is home to two eforea Spas in Italy; the other eforea Spa location is available at sister property Hilton Lake Como.

Nightly rates at Hilton Molino Stucky Venice begin at 200 Euro per night based on double occupancy​ with breakfast included​​. Molino Suites start from 500 Euro per night. *Prices based on today’s exchange rate