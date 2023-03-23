SAS unveils NDC strategy with Amadeus partnership

Amadeus and flag-carrier SAS have expanded a long-standing relationship.

Following the signing of a new agreement, the airline will have access to Amadeus Altéa for the distribution of advanced merchandising offers via NDC.

Travel sellers will be able to access SAS NDC-sourced content through the Amadeus Travel Platform – in addition to the existing non-NDC content.

Agents continue to play an essential role for SAS, with the new partnership providing technology to efficiently offer content through the travel seller channel.

Kati Andersson, vice president, digital transformation, SAS, said: “We have today reached an agreement with Amadeus that addresses our evolving distribution needs, supports our business strategy and gives travel seller partners easy and efficient access to SAS content.

“We will continue to provide as many options as possible for travel agents to access our fares and ancillary content.”

SAS plans to make NDC-sourced content available to agencies through Amadeus as a key technology partner.

The use of Altéa NDC facilitates the distribution of NDC-sourced content, as it supports end-to-end NDC booking flows from shopping to purchasing to servicing, while airlines can tailor offers using the latest merchandising techniques.

Johan Nordqvist, vice president, airlines Nordics, said: “We are very pleased to take our longstanding partnership with SAS to the next level with this new agreement.

“We are proud that SAS recognizes the value of Amadeus’ technology to support its digital transformation, as well as the value of our global network of travel sellers.

“With Amadeus’ experience both as an aggregator and as an IT provider, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the best industry solutions for both parties, with the complete aggregation of NDC and non-NDC content through the Amadeus Travel Platform, offering new distribution capabilities for airlines and maximum travel seller efficiency.”