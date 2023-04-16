Hilton Announces DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Jeddah

Hilton has announced the signing of a management agreement for a new hotel in Jeddah. The hotel is owned by AlAhli REIT Fund (1), a listed investment fund managed by SNB Capital. In the coming years, Hilton expects to grow its portfolio in Saudi Arabia to more than 75 hotels across multiple award-winning brands.

“Saudi Arabia represents a significant opportunity for Hilton to grow its portfolio and, with the announcement of this DoubleTree by Hilton property in an exceptional location, we look forward to further expanding our full service footprint across the country,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton. “Our partnership with the SNB Capital reaffirms Hilton’s desire to work with great partners and our strong commitment to the private sector.”

A brand debut in Jeddah, DoubleTree by Hilton Jeddah Al Andalus Mall will open next year, following an extensive renovation programme that will see significant upgrades to both guest rooms, restaurants, recreation facilities and more. The hotel will offer guests 164 contemporary guest rooms and serviced apartments, two unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings including a gym and an outdoor pool, and seven meetings and events spaces.

This upscale hotel is situated on the King Abdallah Road, and is linked to Al Andalus Mall, one of Jeddah’s most popular shopping destinations and immediately adjacent to the first upcoming Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital with 330 beds. The hotel is a 10-minute drive from several renowned educational, medical and entertainment facilities, as well as Jeddah’s downtown and a 20-minute drive from the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

DoubleTree by Hilton Jeddah Al Andalus Mall will participate in Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 19 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.

Hilton currently operates 16 hotels in KSA and has another 51 under development. The company plans to expand its operations to more than 75 properties in the coming years, including the introduction of new brands such as LXR Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton and Hampton by Hilton.

