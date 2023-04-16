Qatar Airways Holidays Launches Ultimate Travel Packages for the Formula 1® Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar Airways, the Global Partner and Official Airline of F1®, in partnership with Qatar Airways Holidays, announced this weekend the launch of its exclusive travel packages for the upcoming F1® races this season.

The travel packages allow fans to be up-close to high-octane action, and exclusively enjoy unique experiences including pit lane walks, guided track tours, and special events with select F1® drivers.

Fans have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to purchase an array of flexible packages for all of the 2023 F1® race destinations, including the forthcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix and Qatar Airways Gran Premio del Made in Italy e Dell’Emilia-Romagna. In addition, the airline’s Privilege Club members can also earn Avios points - the world’s leading loyalty rewards currency, based on the total value of these Ultimate F1® Fan Travel Packages.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our F1® Travel Packages to motorsports fans around the world. We have worked hard to create these affordable packages that offer unbeatable value. The Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix packages offer fans the additional experience to attend the superlative Geneva International Motor Show that is taking place in Qatar from 5-14 October. The access to the most highly anticipated auto show of the year makes the Qatar Grand Prix Travel Package a guaranteed unforgettable experience and the most affordable travel package for fans.”

From start to end of their journey, the packages are designed for fans to enjoy a seamless motorsport extravaganza, with the inclusion of return flights, hotel accommodations, F1® Paddock Club or Grandstand race tickets, and much more. Motorsport enthusiasts planning to attend the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 are encouraged to purchase the Early Bird Offer by 31 May 2023. To guarantee this unique personalised experience, fans can choose their most convenient travel package, with prices starting at $1,110 USD, by visiting: qatarairways.com/F1

Qatar Airways as a brand is committed to supporting sports globally, helping fans travel to their favourite events around the world. The airline is the Official Airline of Concacaf, Paris-Saint Germain, The Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPC), the Global Kitesports Association (GKA) and GKA Kite World Tour, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, basketball, equestrian, motor racing, squash, and tennis.

