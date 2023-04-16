Hong Kong to Host Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023

Asia’s very best bartenders, mixology experts and drinks industry talent will gather in Hong Kong this July as the city hosts Asia’s 50 Best Bars

Asia’s very best bartenders and drinks industry talent will gather in Hong Kong this July as the city hosts Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards ceremony, one of the region’s most authoritative and prestigious surveys of cocktail tastes and trends. For its 2023 edition, the annual awards have partnered with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to bring the event to the city for the very first time on 18 July 2023.

“We are delighted to host this year’s edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars in July, one of the region’s most significant celebrations of hospitality, which further affirms Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s foremost hub for cocktail experiences. We look forward to inspiring the region’s best bar talent with what Hong Kong has to offer.” Dr Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, says.

Mark Sansom, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, says, “We are very excited to host the awards in Hong Kong this year. The city has one of the most dynamic and diverse bar scenes in Asia, and despite tight border controls in the last three years, it continues to lead with amazingly innovative bar experiences. By bringing the biggest event on Asia’s bar calendar to Hong Kong, we

hope to shine the spotlight back on the city’s vibrant nightlife and contribute to driving travel and tourism.”

Hong Kong is a breeding ground for cocktail-making talent and an ideal location for exchange of ideas among industry leaders. Eight Hong Kong bars are featured on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022. In the top three, two of which are bars proudly born and bred in Hong Kong, including Mexican inspired bar COA in the No.1 spot, and Argo, at No.3, which serves creative cocktails using Asian sourced ingredients.