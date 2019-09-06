Higgins Hotel & Conference Centre to open in New Orleans

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has announced the upcoming opening of its signature Hotel, the Higgins Hotel & Conference Centre, Curio Collection by Hilton.

The property will officially open its doors this November.

Bringing a storied era in American history to New Orleans’ Arts and Warehouse District, the Higgins Hotel and its state-of-the-art conference facility will serve as a premier destination for travellers as part of the exclusive Curio Collection by Hilton, the brand’s first in the state of Louisiana.

The newest addition to the museum’s growing campus is named after Andrew Higgins, the founder and owner of New Orleans-based Higgins Industries, who oversaw the production of more than 20,000 “Higgins boats” used in every major amphibious battle of World War II, including the D-Day invasion of Normandy.

The hotel is part of the Museum’s master plan to expand its campus, further strengthening the institution’s educational mission as it increases its offerings of conferences, symposia, and student and teacher residential programs.

“As New Orleans’ number one attraction, the National WWII Museum welcomed more than 780,000 visitors in 2018 - our 13th year of visitation growth - and has had 7.5 million visitors since opening in 2000,” said Stephen Watson, president of the museum.

“When we looked at our last undeveloped piece of land, we wanted to ensure that we created a property that would economically support the museum’s educational mission, while also enhancing our visitor experience.

“When you pair that with our increasing visitation, a hotel and conference centre is a natural choice.”

The eight-story, four-star Hotel will feature an Art Deco modern style of architecture designed by Florida architectural firm Nichols Brosch Wurst Wolfe & Associates, with 230 guest rooms and specialty suites, and 14 meeting and conference spaces.

On the hotel’s second-floor, a conference centre totalling 18,000 square feet features luxury event spaces, including a sophisticated boardroom and meeting rooms bearing names related to the themes of World War II.

The facility will serve as a space for a wide range of social and business events, such as weddings, symposia and incentive travel events.

Special programs presented by the National WWII Museum, including free Happy Hour Lectures and fee-based student and adult Leadership Conferences, will be held in these unique venues.