Etihad re-launches website to meet needs of changing digital landscape

Etihad Airways has re-launched etihad.com, with the refreshed website now live globally in 16 languages.

Redesigned from scratch, guests visiting etihad.com now enjoy faster loading pages, thanks to cleaner redesigned content, images and graphics.

An easier-to-navigate site and a reduction in the number of pages makes it simpler for people to find the information they want.

Frank Meyer, chief digital officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Enhancing the guest experience is at the heart of what we do. Knowing travellers increasingly turn to digital channels to manage their journey, we completely redesigned our website to provide a superior digital experience.”

With a larger percentage of consumers accessing etihad.com via mobile, the new website is responsive across any device, be it a smart phone, tablet or desktop, allowing guests to access information quickly and easily, before they reach the airport.

Additionally, 25 per cent more guests are now accessing self-service functionalities and checking in online thanks to the newly integrated technology which supports flight tickets booked through all channels.

Previously, this was only available to those that booked directly through Etihad.

“This achievement marks a major milestone on our digital roadmap and follows on from other recent successes in the digital space.

“Last year, we deployed customised offers to allow our guests to choose more personalised travel options online before their flight.

“The digital ecosystem is changing, and we are looking to the future,” added Meyer.

Future enhancements in the coming months include a new booking engine to provide a consistent end-to-end user journey which is mobile responsive and features a more user-friendly payment system.

Guests looking to travel will be able to pay with cash, Etihad Guest Miles, or a combination of cash plus miles.