World Travel & Tourism Council welcomes decision to remove testing for travellers

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: “We welcome the decision by the Biden administration and CDC to lift the damaging testing requirement for travelers. It will provide much-needed relief to the embattled sector.

“The long-term recovery of U.S. Travel & Tourism now looks positive, with our projections showing that a fully recovered sector will create more than six million new jobs over the next 10 years. But short term, the measure caused untold damage to an already devastated sector as international visitor spending has been so low over the past two years.”